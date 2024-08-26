Take a Sneak Peek at the Frightfully Fun Merchandise for runDisney’s 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half-Marathon Weekend

Disney’s new hauntingly exciting runDisney event is just around the corner.

Frightfully Fun Merchandise:

Disney Parks Blog Disneyland

Taking place at Disneyland Resort

The expo, which is hosted at the Disneyland Hotel’s convention hall, will be open during the duration of race weekend. Hours for Thursday and Friday are 10am to 8pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. All guests, including non-participants, are allowed to attend.

Let’s check out some of the irresistible items.

First up, we have a collection of performance apparel highlighting the Halloween season.

Additionally, fans can pick up commemorative ears, a special Spirit Jersey, a Loungefly backpack, and a CORKCICLE water bottle to really complete the frightfully fashionable looks.

Magic Key holders will also have the opportunity to grab some exclusive merchandise, including a T-shirt.

During the first day of the Expo, attendees will be required to join a virtual queue to visit the runDisney Merchandise Shop. This can be done from the Disneyland App from up to 90 miles away from the Disneyland Resort. The virtual queue may be implemented on other days if needed.

Read More runDisney: