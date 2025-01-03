runDisney Teases Merchandise Heading to Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

The items highlight not just the weekend as a whole, but individual races and challenges.
runDisney has shared a look at the merchandise soon-to-be available for Disney’s upcoming Half Marathon weekend.

What’s Happening:

  • As always, the upcoming Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will include some fun new fashions and accessories to grab in celebration of runners’ achievements.

  • While weekend specific merchandise will be available, options will also include race specific designs (5K and 10K), along with challenge specific options (Dumbo Double Dare).

  • Alongside the variety of clothing, bags, mugs, pins and more for all runners, Disneyland Magic Key holders will also have a variety of options exclusive to them.

  • The collection will be made available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the Disneyland Hotel on:
    • January 30th – 10am-8pm
    • January 31st – 12pm-8pm
    • February 1st – 10am-4pm
  • To be able to purchase items on the opening day of the Expo, a virtual queue will be made available here.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
