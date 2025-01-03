runDisney Teases Merchandise Heading to Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has shared a look at the merchandise soon-to-be available for Disney’s upcoming Half Marathon weekend.
What’s Happening:
- As always, the upcoming Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will include some fun new fashions and accessories to grab in celebration of runners’ achievements.
- While weekend specific merchandise will be available, options will also include race specific designs (5K and 10K), along with challenge specific options (Dumbo Double Dare).
- Alongside the variety of clothing, bags, mugs, pins and more for all runners, Disneyland Magic Key holders will also have a variety of options exclusive to them.
- The collection will be made available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the Disneyland Hotel on:
- January 30th – 10am-8pm
- January 31st – 12pm-8pm
- February 1st – 10am-4pm
- To be able to purchase items on the opening day of the Expo, a virtual queue will be made available here.
