Disney Parks Previews 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise

Ahead of next month’s Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, Disney Parks have shared a sneak peek at some of the vintage inspired merchandise for the annual tradition.
What’s Happening:
- From January 8th through 12th, Disney fans will come together for a series of races throughout Lake Buena Vista, Florida during the annual runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
- This year’s theme embraces classic Disney combined with a vintage sports aesthetic.
- Giving fans a first look at this year’s merchandise, Disney Parks took to X to share a few images of the commemorative clothing and accessories available to those visiting the resort during race weekend.
- A selection of items highlighting this year's theme can be seen in a baseball jersey-style button up, a baseball cap, Minnie ears and a Loungefly backpack.
- We also got a look at the designs for the “finisher” T-shirts for the race weekends 5K, 10K and half marathon challenges.
- To grab any of these amazing products, guests, whether participating in the Marathon Weekend or not, will need to head to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- Please note that the runDisney Merchandise Shop uses a virtual queue during the first day of each race weekend.
- Guests will need to join the virtual queue on the My Disney Experience app, which can be done within 45 miles of the resort.
- Hours for the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo include:
- January 8th from 10AM to 8PM
- January 9th from 12PM to 7PM
- January 10th from 12PM to 7PM
- January 11th from 11AM to 3PM
- You can learn more about the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend here.
