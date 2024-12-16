Disney Parks Previews 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise

Ahead of next month’s Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, Disney Parks have shared a sneak peek at some of the vintage inspired merchandise for the annual tradition.

From January 8th through 12th, Disney fans will come together for a series of races throughout Lake Buena Vista, Florida during the annual runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

This year’s theme embraces classic Disney combined with a vintage sports aesthetic.

Giving fans a first look at this year’s merchandise, Disney Parks took to X

A selection of items highlighting this year's theme can be seen in a baseball jersey-style button up, a baseball cap, Minnie ears and a Loungefly backpack.

We also got a look at the designs for the “finisher” T-shirts for the race weekends 5K, 10K and half marathon challenges.

To grab any of these amazing products, guests, whether participating in the Marathon Weekend or not, will need to head to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN

Please note that the runDisney Merchandise Shop uses a virtual queue during the first day of each race weekend.

Guests will need to join the virtual queue on the My Disney Experience app, which can be done within 45 miles of the resort.

Hours for the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo include: January 8th from 10AM to 8PM January 9th from 12PM to 7PM January 10th from 12PM to 7PM January 11th from 11AM to 3PM

You can learn more about the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend here

