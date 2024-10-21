runDisney Reveals Medals for 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed a first look at all the medals that will await participants at the finish line of the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by HONDA.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place January 30th – February 2nd, 2025, registered participants will be immersed in epic Disney tales during a thrilling race weekend featuring yoga, four different races, two challenges and courses through both theme parks and around neighboring areas.
- runDisney has revealed a first look at what will be awaiting runners at the finish line…
- Start your race weekend on a heroic note with the 2025 Disneyland 5K, hosted by Groot. Rocket through the 3.1-mile course to earn this finisher medal.
- Finishing out the adventurous race weekend is an enchanting escapade during the Mickey Mouse and Friends-themed 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon. With Safari Mickey Mouse as your host, you’re sure to rock the 13.1-mile trek all the way to the finish line to earn this finisher medal.
- Two times the adventure, three times the medals! Participants going the extra mile can look forward to earning even more bling during the 2025 Dumbo Double Dare. Soar through both the 2025 Disneyland 10K and Disneyland Half Marathon on pace to pick up this extra special finisher medal.
- No bones about it, kids ages 9 and younger can enjoy some doggone, good fun during the 2025 runDisney Kids Races, hosted by Dug from Disney and Pixar’s Up, and earn this adorable finisher medallion.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland Hotel Lobby Lounge Gets New “Sleeping Beauty” Inspired Name
- Photos: Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
- Photos: More Walls Come Down and More Signage Revealed as Magic Key Previews of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Begin
- Video: Take a Round Trip in the Recently Reopened Cockpit Aboard Disneyland’s Monorail System
- Photos: Updated Autopia Driver’s License Booth Pops Up in Tomorrowland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com