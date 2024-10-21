runDisney Reveals Medals for 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

Medals this year include an adventurous Mickey Mouse, Groot, Ahsoka Tano, and more.

runDisney has revealed a first look at all the medals that will await participants at the finish line of the 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by HONDA.

What’s Happening:

Taking place January 30th – February 2nd, 2025, registered participants will be immersed in epic Disney tales during a thrilling race weekend featuring yoga, four different races, two challenges and courses through both theme parks and around neighboring areas.

Disneyland 5K

Start your race weekend on a heroic note with the 2025 Disneyland 5K, hosted by Groot. Rocket through the 3.1-mile course to earn this finisher medal.

Disneyland 10K

It’s 6.2 galactically great miles for the Star Wars-themed 2025 Disneyland 10K featuring Ahsoka

Disneyland Half Marathon

Finishing out the adventurous race weekend is an enchanting escapade during the Mickey Mouse and Friends-themed 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon. With Safari Mickey Mouse as your host, you’re sure to rock the 13.1-mile trek all the way to the finish line to earn this finisher medal.

Dumbo Double Dare

Two times the adventure, three times the medals! Participants going the extra mile can look forward to earning even more bling during the 2025 Dumbo Double Dare. Soar through both the 2025 Disneyland 10K and Disneyland Half Marathon on pace to pick up this extra special finisher medal.

runDisney Kids Races

No bones about it, kids ages 9 and younger can enjoy some doggone, good fun during the 2025 runDisney Kids Races, hosted by Dug from Disney and Pixar’s Up, and earn this adorable finisher medallion.

