Photos: More Walls Come Down And More Signage Revealed As Magic Key Previews Of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Begin at Disneyland

As Magic Key Holder previews of the highly-anticipated new attraction begin today, more walls have come down and more signage has been revealed around the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park.

The attraction’s marquee, previously behind a construction wall, has been revealed, featuring vibrant colors and tying in well with the surrounding area that has been made to match the aesthetic of the new attraction.

Nearby, walls have also come down around the former Briar Patch retail location, which is now called “Ray’s Berets.” The new store, themed to the firefly from the film on which Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is based, The Princess and the Frog, also sports new signage with the new title and a sculpt of the namesake character.

In this photo below, you can see where the store is in relation to the new marquee for the attraction, which is anchored by fencing for an extended queue that will surely be filled with guests waiting to experience the new trip down the bayou.

Down on the other side of the mountain/bayou, you’ll find the exit of the attraction where more thematic detail has been installed, but has yet to be uncovered. If it’s anything like it’s Florida counterpart, which has been open since earlier this year, this will be a Tiana Foods vehicle of some kind.

Also at the exit, guests can see the new Disney PhotoPass location that will show off the attraction photos of those who experienced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, take a look at that area, as well as what the on-ride photo will look like in the photos below.

Magic Key previews of the new attraction are underway now, ahead of the attraction's official opening on November 15th.