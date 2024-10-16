Photos: Updated Autopia Driver’s License Booth Pops Up in Tomorrowland at Disneyland

Autopia at Disneyland has debuted an updated personalized driver’s license photo booth for newbie drivers.
For $10, guests can snap a pic of themselves in the booth, add their details, and receive a license proving their driving prowess on the Autopia track.
The booths take card or mobile payment and are a cute, personalized souvenir for drivers, young and old.
