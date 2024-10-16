Photos: Downtown Disney’s LEGO Store Continues Refurbishment at Disneyland Resort

The LEGO store at Downtown Disney is continuing its refurbishment to ensure fresh whimsy for the beloved location.
Walls are up around the building brick store at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort as the location goes under a refurbishment.
While the store is expected to reopen this year, special make-and-take activities are being held so guests can still take part in some building during their trips to the resort.
More Disneyland News:
- Construction Walls Come Down Around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Revealing First Look at the Main Entrance
- Disneyland Teases Return of the Beloved “Paint the Night” Parade
- Special Activities Taking Place as the LEGO Store Undergoes Refurbishment at Downtown Disney
- Havilah & Co. Candle Cart Opens at Downtown Disney
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Security Checkpoint Reopens and Downtown Disney Construction
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com