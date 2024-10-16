Photos: Downtown Disney’s LEGO Store Continues Refurbishment at Disneyland Resort

The location, set to reopen later this fall, is a cornerstone for Downtown Disney.

The LEGO store at Downtown Disney is continuing its refurbishment to ensure fresh whimsy for the beloved location.

Walls are up around the building brick store at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort as the location goes under a refurbishment.

While the store is expected to reopen this year, special make-and-take activities are being held so guests can still take part in some building during their trips to the resort.

