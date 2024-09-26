Photos: Disneyland Hotel Security Checkpoint Reopens and Downtown Disney Construction

The reopening now gives guests entering the shopping district from the westside three different ways to go through security.

Downtown Disney News:

  • Guests staying at the Disneyland Hotel can now resume using the security entrance in between the former ESPN Zone building and Din Tai Fung.
  • The entrance was closed for refurbishment back in June, forcing hotel guests to walk to the new westside security checkpoint south of Din Tai Fung or north to the Mickey & Friends walkway security checkpoint.
  • Today, the entrance that is positioned right in front of Disneyland Hotel’s iconic Sorcerer Mickey Hat is once again available, providing Disneyland Resort’s premiere shopping district with a third westside checkpoint.

 

  • Downtown Disney’s westside is undergoing a major transformation, adding several new retail opportunities and restaurants in the former AMC Theatre location. Check out some construction photos of the area below:

