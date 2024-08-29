Downtown Disney to Introduce Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

There have been lots of exciting holiday announcements coming through today for the Disneyland Resort, and among those is an exciting new activity that you can do with your family at the Downtown Disney District.

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

Here's a fun activity that you can do with the entire family at the Downtown Disney District.

Starting November 22nd, 2024, and running through January 1st, 2025, the Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail

Here you can search for special ornaments hidden among the trees and lights.

An activity map can be purchased for $9.99 plus tax at select shopping locations in Downtown Disney and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, which can be exchanged for a collectible holiday gift.

Where to Purchase the Activity Map

Downtown Disney District:

World of Disney

Disney’s Pin Traders

WonderGround Gallery

Disney Home

Disneyland Resort Hotels:

STOR-E

Disney’s Fantasia Shop

Acorns Gifts & Goods

Return Map To:

World of Disney

Disney’s Pin Traders

