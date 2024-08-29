Holiday Experiences Coming to Goofy’s Kitchen and Storytellers Cafe

Two popular Disneyland Resort restaurants will be celebrating the holidays with special overlays and themed meals.

What’s Happening:

  • Similar to the Halloween celebrations at Goofy’s Kitchen, beginning November 19th, “Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays!” will delight guests at the Disneyland Hotel.
  • New this year, Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party will take over breakfast and brunch at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
  • The experience will feature holiday-themed meals alongside seasonal décor and select characters donning new pajamas.
  • Reservations for both experiences will be available on Disneyland.com at a later date.
  • This news comes as Disneyland shared more details on the annual return of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, including some new and returning favorites.
  • The event will run this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.

