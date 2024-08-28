Photos/Videos: Characters You’ll Encounter at Oogie Boogie Bash in 2024

The Disneyland Resort’s fan-favorite after-hours event, Oogie Boogie Bash, keeps Halloween fans of all ages coming back year after year. One of the event’s biggest draws is the plethora of villainous characters lurking about. Some are available for meet and greets, while others are only available in passing via treat trails or parades. This guide showcases all of the characters you may encounter at the event in 2024.

Treat Trail Characters

Hades, god of the underworld from Hercules, has taken over the Hollywood Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land. Pacing back and forth with his glowing fiery blue hair, Hades is now able to make cutting jokes as Guest zigzag through the queue, collecting candy along the way. See and hear some of Hadees’ quips in the video below.

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz of Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated (from Phineas and Ferb) made his Disney Parks debut during Oogie Boogie Bash, taking over the Disney Theater, which is home to Disney Junior characters during the day (and now a Disney Channel character after hours). With several inators on stage, Dr. Doofenshmirtz is plotting his next scheme while also keeping a watchful eye out for platypuses, especially one in a fedora.

Agatha Harkness has been lurking in Avengers Campus during Oogie Boogie Bash since 2021, following her MCU debut in WandaVision. This fall, she gets a show all her own, Agatha All Along, and Oogie Boogie Bash attendees get a sneak peek of sorts at the new series along the Agatha Harkness Treat Trail inside the Ancient Sanctum. Bedecked in a new outfit from the show, Agatha is still every bit the nosy neighbor with a vengeance towards Wanda Maximoff, but now she’s also part of a coven, which slightly modifies the way she interacts with Guests.

The rest of the treat trails contained the same characters as in previous years. Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit is in charge of the trail near Soarin' Around the World in Grizzly Peak. Perhaps it’s a coincidence, but when our own Mike Celestino passed by, he referenced “The Laughing Place.”

The night’s namesake, Oogie Boogie himself, has taken up residence in Animation Academy, turning it into his own blacklight lair. As you collect your treats, he spins his wheel of tricks.

You won’t forget your serenade from Ernesto de la Cruz in the Hyperion Theater Courtyard. He came all the way across the marigold bridge to be with you tonight.

(Mad) Madam Mim is a bundle of energy at her treat trail in Bountiful Valley Hideaway.

The San Fransokyo Maker's Market has a familiar face, the sinister mask of Yokai from Big Hero 6. Look out for those nanobots!

Keep your toys safe when collecting your candy at Sid’s Treat Trail. He’s always looking for creative ways to blow things up.

The one exception to the “no meet and greet” rule of thumb with the Oogie Boogie Bash treat trails is the World of Color Treat Trail. Within, Guests will find Mickey and Donald in their outfits from the Kingdom Hearts video game series, available for hugs and photos in front of a backdrop.

Meet and Greet Characters

When you think of a Disney Parks meet and greet, you’re probably thinking about getting a hug from a character, taking a picture, and maybe snagging an autograph. The following characters available for your traditional meet and greet options during Oogie Boogie Bash.

Multiple Disney Villains are lurking around Carthay Circle on Buena Vista Street. Be on the look out for Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Hans from Frozen, the Sheriff of Nottingham from Robin Hood, and Pain and Panic from Hercules.

Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle have returned to put a spell on you as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. This popular meet and greet is located in Hollywood Land near Stage 12.

Lots of Pixar friends are hanging around Pixar Pier. Grab a strawberry-scented hug from Lotso, and also be on the lookout for Edna Mode and Frozone from The Incredibles, Ember and Wade from Elemental, and Joy from Inside Out.

Staying in the Pixar brand, Cars Land is celebrating Halloween in a big way. You can find multiple characters out in their Halloween costumes during Oogie Boogie Bash.

Avengers Campus isn’t necessarily tapped into Halloween, but you will find two characters roaming around who straddle the lines between right and wrong sometimes – Scarlet Witch and Loki (a TVA variant from the Disney+ series).

And last, but not least, Bruno from Encanto is back near Grizzly River Run. But we don’t talk about Bruno.

Naturally, one of the best ways to see characters at a Disney Park is by catching a parade. During Oogie Boogie Bash, Mickey’s Frightfully Fun Parade features characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Jack, Sally, the Mayor, and Zero), a section that pays homage to The Haunted Mansion, and so many Disney Villains.

Lastly, while you won’t find characters in Villains Grove, you will tap into their essence. This fan-favorite component of Oogie Boogie Bash is not to be missed. It’s a serenely haunting stroll through Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, with sections taken over by Disney Villains, including Claude Frollo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Scar from The Lion King, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog, the wisps from Brave, and Mother Gothel from Tangled.