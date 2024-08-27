Photos: Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Event-Exclusive Merchandise

While a night at Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort offers a wide variety of villainous experiences, the event merchandise leans heavily into its namesake in 2024. Tonight is the first night of the event, and we’ve got an up-close look at how Guests can commemorate their visit.

One of the most sought-after items this year will undoubtedly be the event-exclusive Oogie Boogie Loungefly mini backpack. Oogie Boogie appears front and center on a circular zippered compartment, evocative of his shadow on the moon at night. With the boogie man’s bats flying all over Disney California Adventure Park during HalloweenTime, the bat motif adds another fun element to the bag.

The black bag features stamped bats in the pattern, with purple accents (including the straps) and a green zipper.

This year’s Spirit Jersey is a ghoulish green, with inky black tie-dye at the top and bottom. The front features the dated event logo over your heart.

The back of the Spirit Jersey features Oogie Boogie himself, along with a bigger version of the event logo.

Your whole ensemble can be topped with a (removable) bow on this mouse ear headband. The front features Oogie Boogie looming over Carthay Circle.

The other ear features more Disney Villains in silhouette on both sides, plus the event logo and year on the back.

For those hotter event nights, a cool t-shirt features glow-in-the-dark green elements, including Oogie Boogie and his bats.

But the real treat for diehard fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is the Oogie Boogie Bash hoodie. The sides feature the boogie man’s seams and a few creepy crawlies slinking away.

The hood of the hoodie also features Oogie Boogie’s facial features, and the back finds his henchmen – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – doing his bidding.

You’ll have to be a Magic Key holder to purchase the long-sleeve glow-in-the-dark shirt, featuring Oogie Boogie standing in a pumpkin patch.

The back of the shirt advertises that it’s exclusive for Magic Key passholders.

Oogie Boogie Bash offers many photo opportunities, and attendees can pick up this miniature photo frame.

The photo frame can be hung like an ornament or put on a desk. The back has a hinged stand.

Last but not least, there is an event tumbler, which features the same artwork from the Loungefly bag. The stra includes a purple bat stopper.

Looking to shop at Oogie Boogie Bash this year? Merchandise is available to event attendees after check-in begins at the following locations:

Elias & Co.

Gone Hollywood

Merchandise Marketplace