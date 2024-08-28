Reopening Date Announced for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort has announced the reopening date for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh as well as a new treat that will be available.

The attraction has been temporarily closed while the area formerly known as Critter Country turns into Bayou Country

Once again, you will be able to take the journey through the Hundred-Acre Wood in a large beehive while seeing fun scenes from Winnie the Pooh.

This ride is great for the whole family since there are no height restrictions.

A new treat will also be available alongside the attraction’s reopening.

To celebrate the reopening, guests will be able to try the new Blue Honey Pot Apple at Pooh Corner.

