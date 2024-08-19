Photos: Critter Country Connecting Walkway Reopens At Disneyland Park As Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Date Nears

Earlier this summer, large chunks of Disneyland Park became inaccessible to guests visiting, as work on the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure extended into Critter Country – now slated to become “Bayou Country.” Now, more of the pathway has reopened, allowing guests to walk from New Orleans Square past Critter Country into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge once again.

The pathway continues past the site of the former Splash Mountain as it becomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, slated to open on November 15th. The walls are still adorned with plenty of fake-advertisements for Tiana’s Foods, which is a pivotal part in the story of the new attraction. Those people lined up aren’t waiting for the big day in November, but are instead forming an orderly queue for the Virtual Queue return for Haunted Mansion Holiday nearby. Devotees will recall that this attraction opened in late July, while refurbishment work is still taking place in the Haunted Mansion exterior queue. To aid, a virtual queue was installed on the popular holiday layover, which now sees it’s return queue stretching into this main pathway.

The popular “secret” pathway from Fowler’s Harbor near the Harbour Galley eatery remains closed at this time. However, the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes have reopened along with the pathway, allowing for guests to enjoy an attraction in this corner of the park.

Though the restaurant itself has not reopened, the lower level of what is now called the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree has reopened. This allows guests a relaxing shaded spot out of the main thoroughfare (though the water features might not have returned just yet) and also opens up the restrooms in this location.

The remainder of what will be referred to as Bayou Country is currently expected to reopen with the debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on November 15th.