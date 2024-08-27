Photos/Video: “Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade” Featuring Characters in Costume, Princesses, and Villains

HalloweenTime is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, and part of the fun of this fall celebration is the Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade, which runs twice a day in Disneyland Park (check the Disneyland app for exact times). This kid-friendly mini-parade offers Halloween fun for the whole family, with appearances from some of your favorite characters as the trick-or-treat through the park.

The cavalcade kicks off with Goofy (dressed as a scarecrow) and Pluto (with a smashed pumpkin top on his head) riding in the Disneyland Fire Engine.

The main float is themed to Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing the top tier with Chip and Dale. Donald and Disy Duck ride up front, joined by Clarabelle Cow in her new Halloween outfit.

Trailing behind the float are a few trick-or-treaters on foot. From Aladdin, there’s the title character, Jasmine, and Genie.

They’re joined by Pinocchio and Geppetto.

Disneyland’s double-decker Omnibus carries more characters with their trick-or-treat buckets. The upper deck features Belle, Gaston, Snow White, Merida, Moana, Aurora, and Cinderella.

Riding on the lower deck are Alice, Peter Pan, Mary Poppins, and a penguin waiter.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), Cinderella’s stepsisters Anastasia and Drizella missed the omnibus, as did her stepmother, Lady Tremaine.

Bringing the Mickey & Friends Halloween Cavalcade to a close are Maleficent and the Evil Queen, being elegant and demure as always.

Experience the full cavalcade in our video below, and be sure to check out a performance if you’re heading to the Disneyland Resort between now and Halloween.