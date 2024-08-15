Halloween Festivities Returning to Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel on August 23rd

Halloween fun is returning to Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel beginning August 23rd with Halloween-themed breakfast, lunch and dinner.
What’s Happening:
- From August 23rd to October 31st, Goofy and the gang are dressing up in their best bewitching costumes at Goofy’s Kitchen!
- Ready for classic Halloween colors with a twist? Swing on by to see the gang wearing bright oranges and haunting dark teals mixed with fun highlights and spooky shadows.
- In addition to special character moments, enjoy festive food items prepared just for the Halloween season, with enhanced menu items for brunch and dinner; themed decor and music; Disney PhotoPass digital downloads; and a Halloween-themed button.
- Reservations are now available to book online at Disneyland.com.
- Below, a look at the spooky menu offerings.
Breakfast – 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM
Start your day with a boo-tiful breakfast buffet, including:
- An assortment of baked goods
- Prosciutto and arugula eggs benedict with sun-dried tomato hollandaise
- Orange Mickey waffles
- Made-to-order omelets
- Pumpkin toast with whipped ricotta, cranberry, bacon and candied pecans
Brunch – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Rest your weary bones and enjoy a spellbinding buffet that includes all the mouthwatering menu items available for breakfast—plus a carving station with assorted artisan sausages and Chateau Sirloin. Top your meal off with a visit to the dessert bar featuring an array of terrifyingly tasty treats.
Dinner – 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
You’ll gasp with ghoulish delight when you see the dreadfully delicious options available during the dinner buffet, including:
- Farro and apple salad
- Roasted butternut squash panzanella
- Salmon with brown butter and orange butter sauce with tarragon
- Mole roasted chicken with rosemary garlic black beans
- Cheese ravioli with pumpkin cream sauce
- BBQ pork spare ribs
- A carving station with herb-marinated turkey breast and slow-roasted prime rib
- Assorted seasonal desserts and pastries
See what else the Disneyland Resort is cooking up for this Halloween Time here, and follow along with us on August 23rd as all the spooky fun kicks off!
