More Details Revealed for Halloween Time 2024 Including Halloween Screams, Monsters After Dark, Mickey and Minnie’s New Costumes, and More

Disney Parks Blog has revealed more details about the Halloween-themed festivities coming to the Disneyland Resort this fall.

Mickey and Friends New Look:

Take a Halloween photo with Mickey, Minnie, and their friends dressed in their Halloween attire, featuring skeleton inspirations and colorful patchwork patterns.

Mickey’s Trick and Treat Show:

For the first time, Mickey’s Trick and Treat will be available as a daily offering

Halloween Screams Returns to Disneyland Park:

The nighttime spectacular Halloween Screams will return to Disneyland Park.

will return to Disneyland Park. The show features projections and effects viewable in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, “ it’s a small world

On select nights, Halloween Screams will be seen above Sleeping Beauty Castle as well, enhancing it with fireworks.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark Sparks Screams:

At night, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Disney describes it as, “The Guardians have successfully escaped the Collector’s Fortress, but have accidentally left Groot behind, so Rocket needs your help to distract the creatures that have been released, so he can rescue Groot in this exciting seasonal overlay.”

Other Oogie Boogie Bash News:

