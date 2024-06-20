Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets on Sale Next Week

Oogie Boogie Bash is returning to the Disneyland Resort, with tickets on sale soon.
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared ticket details for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.
- Of course, the extensive list of experiences will all be present for this year’s event: The Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove, immersive treat trails, and all of your favorite villains (including new ones).
- The on-sale dates go as followed:
- June 25th: Inspire Magic Key holders (Limited pre-sale supply)
- June 26th: All Magic Key Holders (Limited pre-sale supply)
- June 27th: All guests
- The waiting room for tickets will open at approximately 845am PT, with sales beginning no earlier than 9am PT.
- This year’s online queue will offer a “notify me” option, where you will be able to receive an email when it’s your turn to purchase.
- Head to Disneyland.com for more information on Oogie Boogie Bash tickets.
- And, if you’re planning a trip to Disneyland this Halloween Time, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
