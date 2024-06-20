Haunted Mansion Holiday Returning to Disneyland this Fall with Virtual Queue Only

Disneyland has announced Haunted Mansion Holiday’s return, albeit with a new queueing system.

What’s Happening:

  • As the queue transformation continues at the Haunted Mansion, a new queueing process will still allow the attraction to open for the holiday season.

  • Haunted Mansion Holiday will be open for guests this Halloween and Christmas season.
  • However, the fan-favorite attraction will only be available through a virtual queue when it reopens.
  • While the Disney Parks Blog didn’t explicitly confirm an opening date for the attraction, Halloweentime begins on August 23rd this year.
  • In any case, the attraction’s somewhat unexpected return is a thrill in and of itself!
  • Additionally, Disney did share a sneak peek at this year’s gingerbread house:

