Haunted Mansion Holiday Returning to Disneyland this Fall with Virtual Queue Only

Disneyland has announced Haunted Mansion Holiday’s return, albeit with a new queueing system.

What’s Happening:

As the queue transformation continues at the Haunted Mansion, a new queueing process will still allow the attraction to open for the holiday season.

Haunted Mansion Holiday will be open for guests this Halloween and Christmas season.

However, the fan-favorite attraction will only be available through a virtual queue when it reopens.

In any case, the attraction’s somewhat unexpected return is a thrill in and of itself!

Additionally, Disney did share a sneak peek at this year’s gingerbread house:

