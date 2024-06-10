Medals Revealed for Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed the medals being presented during the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.

The new medals being handed out at Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon Weekend were revealed today.

Chip ’n’ Dale adorn the 5K medal in their Halloween costumes.

Haunted Ma`nsion and the Hitchhiking Ghosts take center stage on the spook 10K medal.

Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle Cow, and Daisy Duck are dressed as the Sanderson Sisters on the Half Marathon medal.

Chills & Thrills Challenge racers will receive a Jack Skellington medal for completing all 19.3 miles.

Finally, the kiddos will get a medal featuring Tow Mater dressed as a vampire for the Kids Races.

Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend will take place September 5th through the 8th at Disneyland Resort

