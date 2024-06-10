Medals Revealed for Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has revealed the medals being presented during the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The new medals being handed out at Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon Weekend were revealed today.
- Chip ’n’ Dale adorn the 5K medal in their Halloween costumes.
- Haunted Ma`nsion and the Hitchhiking Ghosts take center stage on the spook 10K medal.
- Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle Cow, and Daisy Duck are dressed as the Sanderson Sisters on the Half Marathon medal.
- Chills & Thrills Challenge racers will receive a Jack Skellington medal for completing all 19.3 miles.
- Finally, the kiddos will get a medal featuring Tow Mater dressed as a vampire for the Kids Races.
- Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend will take place September 5th through the 8th at Disneyland Resort.
