First Look at Individual Event Themes for the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

runDisney has shared a first look at the individual event themes for the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, taking place January 8th–12th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • The runDisney 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will take place January 8th–12th, 2025.
  • They will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge.

Individual Event Themes:

  • Walt Disney World 5K | Pluto

  • Walt Disney World 10K | Chip ‘N Dale

  • Walt Disney World Half Marathon | Donald Duck & Daisy Duck

  • Walt Disney World Marathon | Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

Registration Dates and Times:

