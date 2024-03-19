First Look at Individual Event Themes for the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

runDisney has shared a first look at the individual event themes for the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, taking place January 8th–12th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

The runDisney 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will take place January 8th–12th, 2025.

They will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge.

Individual Event Themes:

Walt Disney World 5K | Pluto

Walt Disney World 10K | Chip ‘N Dale

Walt Disney World Half Marathon | Donald Duck & Daisy Duck

Walt Disney World Marathon | Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse

Registration Dates and Times:

