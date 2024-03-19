First Look at Individual Event Themes for the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

runDisney has shared a first look at the individual event themes for the 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, taking place January 8th–12th, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The runDisney 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will take place January 8th–12th, 2025.
- They will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge.
Individual Event Themes:
- Walt Disney World 5K | Pluto
- Walt Disney World 10K | Chip ‘N Dale
- Walt Disney World Half Marathon | Donald Duck & Daisy Duck
- Walt Disney World Marathon | Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse
Registration Dates and Times:
- Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort
- Club runDisney Gold & Platinum Member Registration | April 2, 2024
- General Registration | April 9, 2024
Planning a Trip?
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com