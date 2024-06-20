Mickey’s Trick and Treat Show to Perform Daily at Disney California Adventure This Halloween Time

Halloween season is creeping up on the Disneyland Resort  — and guests will get to enjoy a new daily offering this year.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog has announced that, when Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort returns from August 23rd through October 31st, a family-friendly show will be available daily.
  • Mickey’s Trick and Treat is an interactive show that encourages younger guests to sing and dance along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
  • The show will take place at the Disney Theatre in Disney California Adventure park.
  • With colorful projections and a lively host dressed as a mad scientist, the show promises to be a happy haunting you’ll not soon forget.
  • Previously, Mickey’s Trick and Treat was exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash hard-ticket events.

