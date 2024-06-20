Mickey’s Trick and Treat Show to Perform Daily at Disney California Adventure This Halloween Time

Halloween season is creeping up on the Disneyland Resort — and guests will get to enjoy a new daily offering this year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

Mickey’s Trick and Treat is an interactive show that encourages younger guests to sing and dance along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The show will take place at the Disney Theatre in Disney California Adventure

With colorful projections and a lively host dressed as a mad scientist, the show promises to be a happy haunting you’ll not soon forget.

Previously, Mickey’s Trick and Treat was exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash hard-ticket events.

More Halloween Time news:

In addition to the announcement of Mickey’s Trick and Treat, the Disneyland Resort also confirmed that Haunted Mansion Holiday would be returning this fall

Elsewhere, on-sale dates for Oogie Boogie Bash tickets

