Photos & Videos – Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2024 Characters, Atmosphere, and Entertainment

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite returned for its second year last night at Disneyland, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies with colorful costumes, special character meet and greet, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, special menu items, and more!

Prior to the event’s kick-off, acclaimed Disney artists Jerrod Maruyama and Ryan Riller held a signing at the Disneyana Store on Main Street U.S.A.

The event kicked off with a bang, with the return of the “Welcome” fireworks spectacular, a colorful celebration set to powerful Disney ballads such as “Go the Distance” from Hercules and “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2. Check out our complete video of the show below:

That was followed by the “Welcome Pride” Cavalcade featuring your favorite Disney characters and energetic dancers in colorful costumes. This year sees the introduction of ambassadors to each land, such as Miss Adventureland and Miss Tomorrowland, who kick off the cavalcade.

Throughout the night, a wide variety of fun pop music blasted throughout the park.

This year’s event saw the Disney Parks character debut of Ethan Clade, the main protagonist from Disney’s Strange World.

America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also met with guests in Tomorrowland.

Nearby, Stitch and Angel were hosting a galactic dance party at Tomorrowland Terrace.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy donned colorful outfits for the event, posing in front of an equally colorful backdrop of Disneyland.

Various icons throughout the park, including the buildings of Main Street U.S.A., were lit up in rainbow colors.

Rainbow colored balloons and bunting decorated the shores of the Rivers of America, which also served as home to a fun dance party along the water’s edge.

Nearby, inside The Golden Horseshoe, guests could partake in some line dancing.

Back over in Tomorrowland, guests could pose with this colorful Pride Nite step-and-repeat.

This Mulan-inspired photo op could be found in Fantasyland.

The event also included some exclusive food offerings available for purchase, the full lineup of which can be found here.

Magic Key holders could pick up a complimentary Pride Nite patch over in Critter Country. All event attendees had the opportunity to purchase an event T-Shirt, pin and other items.