Guide to 2024’s Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite on June 18th and 20th

Disney is continuing its celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this year with their second annual Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. The event, which takes place tonight June 18th and June 20th, is a special ticketed and after hours experience inside Disneyland park. Tickets are now sold out for the celebration.

Taking place from 9PM-1AM, the park will close to regular day guests. With shorter wait times for attractions, character meet and greets, dance parties, photo opportunities and more, Pride Nite is sure to be an incredible time. Guests with day tickets can check into the event beginning at 4:30PM at the Starcade and guests without can enter Disneyland at 6:00PM with their Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite ticket. Attendees can scan the QR code on their event commemorative credentials to access all of the Disney PhotoPass photos for the event.

Let’s checkout what this year's party has in store for guests.

Music and Entertainment

Main Street USA Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Fireworks – WELCOME! (9:30 PM) Fond Farewell with Mickey Mouse & Friends at Pride Nite (12:40 PM)

New Orleans Square Pride Nite Dance Club

Frontierland Country Line Dancing at Pride Nite

Tomorrowland ‘Ohana Dance Party with Stitch at Pride Nite

Fantasyland Welcome Pride Cavalcade (9:45 and 11:40 PM) Pride Musical Celebration



Character Experiences And Photo Opportunities

Main Street USA Rainbow Steps at Pride Nite Welcome at Pride Nite Sleeping Beauty Castle at Pride Nite

Tomorrowland Pose with Pride at Pride Nite

Characters meeting throughout the event: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Maleficent Cruella The Mandalorian Ahsoka Phastos from Eternals America Chavez from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Ethan Clade from Strange World “ Mulan “Tarzan” Inspiration Spot



Food and Beverage Options:

Main Street USA Refreshment Corner Peach Tea Plaza Inn Pride Rainbow Cake Raspberry Lemonade Market House Pride Nite Sugar Cookie Little Red Wagon Loaded Corn Dog Raspberry Lemonade Jolly Holiday Pepperoni Croissant Rainbow Trifle

Adventureland The Tropical Hideaway 5 Spice Popcorn Chicken

New Orleans Square Mint Julep Bar Honeydew Mint Julep Watermelon Mickey-shaped Beignets Cafe Orleans Battered & Fried Monte Cristo Peanut Butter & Jelly Monte Cristo Cheese Monte Cristo & Tomato Soup Croque Monsieur & Berry Salad

Frontierland Stage Door Cafe Cereal Funnel Cake River Belle Terrace Spicy Chicken Sliders Short Rib Mac Sandwich Pork Belly Burnt End Cheese Fries Impossible Meatloaf Melt Watermelon & Tomato Salad Key Lime Pudding Red Berry Sangria Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat Butter Popcorn with Sweet Marshmallow Bits Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Churro with Cereal Milk and Sweet Marshmallow Bits

Tomorrowland Galactic Grill Patatas & Chorizo Tostadas Loaded Churro Bites Lavender Lemonade

Fantasyland Churros and Pretzels at small world Promenade and near Casey Jr. Circus Train Cajeta Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce Red Rose Tavern Spiced Beef Potato Bites Grapefruit-Limeade Punch Rainbow Stuff

Critter Country Hungry Bear Rocky-Road Mini Funnel Cake Firecracker Loaded Fries Blueberry Lemonade Harbour Galley M&M’s Cookies with Cinnamon Cream

