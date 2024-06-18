Guide to 2024’s Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite on June 18th and 20th

Disney is continuing its celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this year with their second annual Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. The event, which takes place tonight June 18th and June 20th, is a special ticketed and after hours experience inside Disneyland park. Tickets are now sold out for the celebration.
Taking place from 9PM-1AM, the park will close to regular day guests. With shorter wait times for attractions, character meet and greets, dance parties, photo opportunities and more, Pride Nite is sure to be an incredible time. Guests with day tickets can check into the event beginning at 4:30PM at the Starcade and guests without can enter Disneyland at 6:00PM with their Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite ticket. Attendees can scan the QR code on their event commemorative credentials to access all of the Disney PhotoPass photos for the event.
Let’s checkout what this year's party has in store for guests.
Music and Entertainment
- Main Street USA
- Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Fireworks – WELCOME! (9:30 PM)
- Fond Farewell with Mickey Mouse & Friends at Pride Nite (12:40 PM)
- New Orleans Square
- Pride Nite Dance Club
- Frontierland
- Country Line Dancing at Pride Nite
- Tomorrowland
- ‘Ohana Dance Party with Stitch at Pride Nite
- Fantasyland
- Welcome Pride Cavalcade (9:45 and 11:40 PM)
- Pride Musical Celebration
Character Experiences And Photo Opportunities
- Main Street USA
- Rainbow Steps at Pride Nite
- Welcome at Pride Nite
- Sleeping Beauty Castle at Pride Nite
- Tomorrowland
- Pose with Pride at Pride Nite
- Characters meeting throughout the event:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Maleficent
- Cruella de Vil
- The Mandalorian with Grogu
- Ahsoka
- Phastos from Eternals
- America Chavez from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness
- Ethan Clade from Strange World
- “Mulan: Inspiration Spot
- “Tarzan” Inspiration Spot
Food and Beverage Options:
- Main Street USA
- Refreshment Corner
- Peach Tea
- Plaza Inn
- Pride Rainbow Cake
- Raspberry Lemonade
- Market House
- Pride Nite Sugar Cookie
- Little Red Wagon
- Loaded Corn Dog
- Raspberry Lemonade
- Jolly Holiday
- Pepperoni Croissant
- Rainbow Trifle
- Adventureland
- The Tropical Hideaway
- 5 Spice Popcorn Chicken
- New Orleans Square
- Mint Julep Bar
- Honeydew Mint Julep
- Watermelon Mickey-shaped Beignets
- Cafe Orleans
- Battered & Fried Monte Cristo
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Monte Cristo
- Cheese Monte Cristo & Tomato Soup
- Croque Monsieur & Berry Salad
- Frontierland
- Stage Door Cafe
- Cereal Funnel Cake
- River Belle Terrace
- Spicy Chicken Sliders
- Short Rib Mac Sandwich
- Pork Belly Burnt End Cheese Fries
- Impossible Meatloaf Melt
- Watermelon & Tomato Salad
- Key Lime Pudding
- Red Berry Sangria
- Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat
- Butter Popcorn with Sweet Marshmallow Bits
- Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Churro with Cereal Milk and Sweet Marshmallow Bits
- Tomorrowland
- Galactic Grill
- Patatas & Chorizo Tostadas
- Loaded Churro Bites
- Lavender Lemonade
- Fantasyland
- Churros and Pretzels at small world Promenade and near Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Cajeta Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce
- Red Rose Tavern
- Spiced Beef Potato Bites
- Grapefruit-Limeade Punch
- Rainbow Stuff
- Critter Country
- Hungry Bear
- Rocky-Road Mini Funnel Cake
- Firecracker Loaded Fries
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Harbour Galley
- M&M’s Cookies with Cinnamon Cream
