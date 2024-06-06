Update to the Disneyland Resort Reservation Policy

Beginning today, there are some updates to the Disneyland Resort Vacation Packages and Room Only reservation policies.

What’s Happening:

  • There are some updates to the Disneyland Resort Vacation Packages and Room Only reservation policies beginning June 6, 2024.

Changes to Disneyland Resort Walt Disney Travel Company Vacation Packages Policies:

  • Disneyland Resort Vacation Package reservations are fully refundable within 24 hours of booking, if booked 72 hours or more prior to posted check-in time (the “24-Hour Booking Policy”).
  • The WDTC package policies are changing so that the full price of the package becomes non-refundable at 3 days (instead of 4 days) prior to arrival.
  • No changes may be made to the Travel ePackage, including, without limitation, Disneyland Resort admission tickets, 3 days or less prior to Guest arrival.

The updated Disneyland Resort Walt Disney Travel Company vacation package cancellation policy is as follows:

  • For cancellations made 30 days or more prior to Guest arrival – amounts paid (minus cancellation fees assessed by third party hotels or other suppliers, non-refundable travel protection plan costs, and other amounts owed) will be refunded, subject to the 24-Hour Booking Policy
  • For cancellations made 4 days to 29 days prior to Guest arrival – amounts paid (minus a cancellation fee of $200 per package and minus any cancellation fees assessed by third party hotels or other suppliers, non-refundable travel protection plan costs, and other amounts owed) will be refunded, subject to the 24-Hour Booking Policy
  • For cancellations made 3 days or less prior to Guest arrival or for no-shows – the full price of the package (including Disneyland Resort admission tickets and all other components of the package) is non-refundable, subject to the 24-Hour Booking Policy
    • Travel ePackage containing Disneyland Resort admission tickets, travel itinerary and digital vouchers for Magical Extras will be delivered electronically to Guest’s linked MyDisney account 3 days prior to Guest arrival instead of 4 days prior to Guest arrival.

Changes to Disneyland Resort Room Only Policies:

  • Disneyland Resort Room Only reservations are fully refundable within 24 hours of booking, if booked 72 hours or more prior to posted check-in time (the “24-Hour Booking Policy”).
  • Disneyland Resort Room Only reservation cancellations must be received at least 4 days prior to arrival date (instead of 5 days prior to arrival date) for a full refund, subject to the 24-Hour Booking Policy.

The updated Disneyland Resort Room Only cancellation policy is as follows:

  • Any cancellation less than 4 days prior to arrival date will result in a cancellation fee of the first night's room plus taxes and fees (including, without limitation, any taxes and fees imposed by the City of Anaheim), subject to the 24-Hour Booking Policy.

