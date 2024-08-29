Details and Dates Revealed for 2024’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

With Halloween Time already underway, the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are quickly approaching. The Disney Parks Blog has shared more details on the annual return of the festive event, including some new and returning favorites.

What’s Happening:

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.

This means that the holiday season will kick off on the same day that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Bayou Country open

Above, you’ll see art of the new looks that Mickey and friends will be sporting this holiday season.

New this year, Santa Claus and select characters will visit and create special memories with guests at the Fantasyland Theatre, which will also feature cookie decorating, craft making, storytelling and atmospheric music throughout the day.

You’ll also be able to find Santa at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail Disney California Adventure

All three hotels will feature festive fun, including a massive gingerbread house inspired by pastries and candies on display at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and all-new décor at Pixar Place Hotel.

The hotels will also have festive in-room celebrations available for purchase

The Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour A Christmas Fantasy Parade

Disney Festival of Holidays is also set for a return to Disney California Adventure, featuring a wide range of flavorful food and beverages, a variety of live entertainment and more.

Alongside new and returning menu items at the Festive Food Marketplaces, the Festival of Holidays will see the return of: Mickey’s Happy Holidays cavalcade Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party

On days when the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party is not scheduled, guests may encounter Mirabel from Encanto or Miguel from Coco in festive street performances that celebrate the holidays and the gift of familia, outside the entrance to Paradise Gardens Park.