Disneyland Announces Opening Date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Critter Country To Be Renamed Bayou Country

Disneyland is getting ready to go down the bayou, with the opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure just announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland on November 15th, 2024 – at the start of the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort

Critter Country will receive a new name at this time, set to now be named Bayou Country when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens.

The opening date was announced in an incredible performance medley by Darren Criss and Skylar Astin, announcing a slew of different announcements.

Bayou Country is situated on the edge of New Orleans Square with shady trees, mesmerizing music and a vast collection of enchanting surprises.

Guests will discover a land filled with friendly woodland animals, from a trumpet-playing gator and an adorable bear who craves honey to a musical cast of bears, frogs, and other critters.

In addition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Bayou Country will be the home to The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes

And don’t forget to grab your favorite merchandise from Ray’s Berets, and Louis’ Critter Club, and sweet treats from Pooh Corner.

While some areas may open earlier, Bayou Country will officially open when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens on November 15th.

