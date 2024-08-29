Disneyland to Spend Over Half a Million Dollars on Jungle Cruise to Repair Animatronic Tiger Scene

According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland will spend over half a million dollars to replace the Jungle Cruise's animatronic tiger scene.

Jungle Cruise is a classic ride at Disneyland. Soon you will see a new animatronic tiger scene, but it comes with quite a price tag.

According to city records, Disneyland has filed building permits valued at $600,000 with the city of Anaheim to replace the tiger structure.

The permits were filed in August and will update the electrical, steel frame, footing, and cement plaster rocks on the tiger structure.

Last November, the infrastructure crumbled around the Tiger. The scene was then updated to include a wooden fence that blocked broken elements until repairs could be done.

The Jungle Cruise will be closed for refurbishment from September 16th through October 3rd.

On July 17th, 1955, the original Jungle Cruise opened at Disneyland Park and was based on the True-Life Adventure films.

They changed the style of it in the 1960s with the help of animator Marc Davis when they added more humor and drama.

Fast forward over the years, more wildlife was added as well as more jokes.

You never know what to expect on your trip down the river.

