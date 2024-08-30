Avengers Reserve, D-Lander Shop, and Kawaii Slime Coming Soon to Downtown Disney

As a part of Downtown Disney District’s reimagination, new retail locations will begin opening this fall.

New Retail Alert:

As a part of the shopping district's mid-century inspired west end expansion, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort will have several new opportunities to bring home the magic.

The new expansion, which replaced the former AMC Theatres location and Earl of Sandwich, has been slowly, but surely coming together over the last few years. We now have a greater look at what this area will have to offer, in terms of shopping.

First up, we have Avengers Reserve. The new superhero store will embrace the iconic and distinguished stories of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and other Marvel

For those looking for a fashion forward take on Disney merchandise, D-Lander Shop will also open this winter. Described as a “quintessentially Southern California boutique,” the new shop will feature trendy apparel, accessories and jewelry for Disneyland fans.

Fans of slime will be able to pick up jars of the incredibly popular toy at Kawaii Slime. The new cutesy cart will arrive in Downtown Disney this fall. The mom-owned business will allow guests at the Disneyland resort to pick up a vast selection of slime in different textures, colors, scents, and glittery mix-ins. This sounds like a perfect thing to give your kids (or you) something to do in long lines.

Lastly, Marceline’s Confectionary will be completely reimagined into Disney Wonderful World of Sweets. The shop, which will open this winter, will feature all of the favorite treats from Marceline’s. In addition to the candy, churro toffee, caramel apples, sour balls, lollipops, and packaged confections, guests will be able to indulge in freshly made Werther’s Original Caramel popcorn. Visitors will be able to watch the delicacies being made through an exhibition kitchen viewable from outside to store. While the new offering prepares to open, guests can visit Marceline's Confectionary cart to pick up treats.

If thinking about all those delightful delicacies made you hungry, you can check out other exciting eating opportunities coming to Downtown Disney here

We can’t wait to see what amazing merchandise these new locations bring to Disneyland’s premiere shopping district.

