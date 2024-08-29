Photos: Vertical Construction Begins on New Haunted Mansion Gift Shop at Disneyland

Vertical construction has begun on the new Madame Leota-themed gift shop coming to The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

Madame Leota’s presence is set to linger beyond the walls of The Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that will be located at the exit of the attraction.

While construction has been ongoing in and around The Haunted Mansion since January, vertical construction on the new gift shop has only just begun.

Guests heading towards the newly reopened Critter Country

Below is concept art of what the gift shop should look like when it's complete.

While construction continues on both the gift shop and the attraction's new queue, Haunted Mansion Holiday is open

A completion date for the new additions to The Haunted Mansion has not been revealed at this time.

