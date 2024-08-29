Photos: Vertical Construction Begins on New Haunted Mansion Gift Shop at Disneyland

Vertical construction has begun on the new Madame Leota-themed gift shop coming to The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Madame Leota’s presence is set to linger beyond the walls of The Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that will be located at the exit of the attraction.
  • While construction has been ongoing in and around The Haunted Mansion since January, vertical construction on the new gift shop has only just begun.
  • Guests heading towards the newly reopened Critter Country can see these steel beams partially blocking the view of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

  • Below is concept art of what the gift shop should look like when it's complete.

  • While construction continues on both the gift shop and the attraction’s new queue, Haunted Mansion Holiday is open for the Halloween season, making use of a virtual queue.
  • A completion date for the new additions to The Haunted Mansion has not been revealed at this time.

