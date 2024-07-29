Photos / Video: Haunted Mansion Holiday Reopens at Disneyland with New Additions and Virtual Queue

Earlier than ever before, Haunted Mansion Holiday has reopened at Disneyland Park, with Virtual Queue implemented as construction continues on the attraction’s new queue.

Let’s begin our look at Haunted Mansion Holiday with a look at the Virtual Queue set-up. Guests can join the Virtual Queue via the Disneyland app beginning at 7:00 a.m. on the day of their visit. More information is available here.

Guests returning may wait in a short line outside the attraction before scanning in with the attraction hosts at the entrance.

Construction walls remain up near the attraction’s exit as a new Madame Leota-themed gift shop is constructed, with a small path allowing guests to exit the attraction.

As we enter the queue, we see that the hearse has been moved further down the line, with Lightning Lane scanners installed closer to the Mansion itself. Due to the construction, the attraction is currently not offering Lightning Lane.

Guests head towards the former extended queue alongside the pet cemetery, before looping back to the Mansion.

Aboard the attraction, a brand-new gingerbread house centerpiece has debuted in the ballroom scene, as is tradition. This one is a remarkable step up from years past, with lighting effects as well as animation as a Frankenstein’s Monster-esque creature comes to life.

In the attic, not only has the pumpkin present’s box been updated but a Jack in the box has been added. If you look closely at the clowns displayed on each box, they may look a bit familiar.

Watch Haunted Mansion Holiday – FULL 2024 Ride-Through + Virtual Queue Experience: