Haunted Mansion Holiday Announces Reopening Date At Disneyland

Haunted Mansion Holiday has announced its reopening date for the season.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Instagram has announced that Haunted Mansion Holiday will reopen on July 29th for guests to enjoy.
- With the new queue and courtyard construction having closed down the attraction for some time, its return for the holidays is a welcome thrill.
- Due to the aforementioned construction, access to the attraction will only be made available through a virtual queue.
Virtual Queue Details:
- Guests will need to use the Disneyland app to request to join the Haunted Mansion Holiday virtual queue.
- In preparation, make sure your MyDisney account is linked to your group's park tickets.
- There will be 2 daily opportunities to join the virtual queue:
- 7:00 AM: Guests must have a park reservation for Disneyland Park with a one-park ticket or a park reservation for Disneyland Park with a Park Hopper ticket to request to join the virtual queue.
- 12:00 PM: Guests inside Disney California Adventure Park with a Park Hopper ticket or inside Disneyland Park can request to join the virtual queue.
- Those wishing to join multiple virtual queues (such as the one for World of Color: ONE) will need to enter those virtual queues one at a time. However, guests may enter a virtual queue for an attraction and one for entertainment or 2 entertainment offerings at the same time.
