Haunted Mansion Holiday Announces Reopening Date At Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Haunted Mansion Holiday has announced its reopening date for the season.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Instagram has announced that Haunted Mansion Holiday will reopen on July 29th for guests to enjoy.
  • With the new queue and courtyard construction having closed down the attraction for some time, its return for the holidays is a welcome thrill.
  • Due to the aforementioned construction, access to the attraction will only be made available through a virtual queue.

Virtual Queue Details:

  • Guests will need to use the Disneyland app to request to join the Haunted Mansion Holiday virtual queue.
  • In preparation, make sure your MyDisney account is linked to your group's park tickets.
  • There will be 2 daily opportunities to join the virtual queue:
    • 7:00 AM: Guests must have a park reservation for Disneyland Park with a one-park ticket or a park reservation for Disneyland Park with a Park Hopper ticket to request to join the virtual queue.
    • 12:00 PM: Guests inside Disney California Adventure Park with a Park Hopper ticket or inside Disneyland Park can request to join the virtual queue.
  • Those wishing to join multiple virtual queues (such as the one for World of Color: ONE) will need to enter those virtual queues one at a time. However, guests may enter a virtual queue for an attraction and one for entertainment or 2 entertainment offerings at the same time.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight