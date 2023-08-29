New Haunted Mansion Grounds Expansion and Madame Leota-Themed Shop Coming to Disneyland in 2024

The Disneyland Resort announced that the stately grounds of The Haunted Mansion will expand with a spirited metamorphosis next year, including a brand-new Madame Leota-themed retail shop.

What’s Happening:

In 2024, the additions will build on the story and lore of The Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit.

Local legend suggests the manor known today as The Haunted Mansion was first built by a prosperous sea captain. To this day, the mansion’s staff faithfully maintains the happy haunting grounds. The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.

Each of the gardens will feature unique elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping. In fact, guests will be able to see a new greenhouse where the groundskeepers for The Haunted Mansion grow their plants. The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.

Madame Leota’s presence will now linger beyond the walls of The Haunted Mansion with an all-new retail shop. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Leota, will be a standalone shop that will be located at the exit of the attraction.

Enhancements will also be made to the plaza adjacent to Tiana’s Palace

The accessibility of these areas will also be improved, including a new elevator exit from The Haunted Mansion for guests with disabilities.

Construction on these additions will begin in January 2024.

More details on these final arrangements will be shared early next year.