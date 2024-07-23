Complimentary “Inside Out 2” Poster For Disneyland Magic Key Holders Coming this Thursday

While supplies last, Magic Key holders can pick up the new poster available at a few locations around the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland has announced a new and complimentary Magic Key exclusive Inside Out 2 poster.

poster. For a limited time, Magic Key holders can pick up the artwork from two different Disney Vacation Club locations in the resort. Golden Vine House (Special Preview Event) Magic Key holders have the opportunity to visit the Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center before it officially opens to the public on July 26th. Posters will continue to be distributed after the preview day. The Disney California Adventure Distribution starts on July 25th and will happen daily from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, while supplies last. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Additionally, Magic Key holders can visit the Lobby Discovery Desk at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel to pick up the poster. Distribution begins on July 26th and will be available daily from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM, while supplies last.

The Inside Out 2 poster is 1 per Magic Key. Magic Key holders must be present to collect the poster. A park reservation is required to pick up the poster inside Disney California Adventure.

