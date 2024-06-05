Disneyland Pauses New Sales For Magic Key Passes

The Disneyland Resort Magic Key Program, a reservation based annual pass, has paused the sale of new Magic Key passes.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland announced on their Magic Key Pass website

Disneyland’s Magic Key program was introduced in 2021 as a reservation based alternative to their pre-pandemic annual pass program. Since going on sale, availability has consistently been limited to prevent the program from overcrowding the parks.

While availability has become more accessible over the last few years, it is still uncommon for all four Magic Key options to be available for purchase.

All current Magic Key holders have the opportunity to renew their Magic Key membership, however, the site warns that quantity and pass types may be limited. Magic Keys must be renewed during the 30 days prior to the pass’s expiration date.

It is unknown when Disney will reintroduce Magic Key pass for general sale.

