Celebrate Pride Month With Delicious Treats Available at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

All month long in June, the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort will be celebrating Pride. The Disney Parks Blog shared the latest Foodie Guide in honor of Pride Month.

Walt Disney World Resort

PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available at PizzeRizzo only)

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade topped with red berry buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, rainbow glitter, and a chocolate Mickey pride coin

Magic Kingdom Park

The Lunching Pad (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade topped with red berry buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, rainbow glitter, and a chocolate Mickey pride coin

Main Street Bakery (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Mousse Dome: Dark chocolate and strawberry mousse, flourless chocolate cake, and rainbow glaçage (New)

Connections Cafe and Connections Eatery (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with colorful icing

Creature Comforts (Available May 30 through June 30)

Pride Mousse Dome: Lemon chiffon cake, raspberry lemonade mousse, white chocolate glaze, and rainbow sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace and The Market at Ale & Compass (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Mousse Dome: Dark chocolate and strawberry mousse, flourless chocolate cake, and rainbow glaçage (New)

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cinnamon Roll: Classic Mickey cinnamon roll with rainbow icing

Available at Multiple Disney Resort Hotel Locations (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Strawberry Cupcake: Sprinkle cupcake filled with fresh strawberries, topped with Bavarian cream and vanilla buttercream, and garnished with chocolate décor; available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Amorette’s Patisserie (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Rainbow Love Mousse Bar: Orange dream mousse with crispy cereal crunch and orange passion curd (New)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available June 1 through June 30)

Pride-themed Jumbo Squeeze Bottles: 22-ounce Pride-themed jumbo squeeze bottles available for purchase with the Shine on Tap (Refills available)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available June 1 through June 30)

Rainbow Donut topped with rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sour belt

Vivoli il Gelato (Available June 1 through July 31)

Cake Batter Cannoli: Cannoli with sweet cream and cake batter ricotta topped with rainbow sprinkles

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in white chocolate sprinkled with nonpareils

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in white chocolate sprinkled with nonpareils

Hollywood Lounge (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Strawberry Vodka Cocktail: Vodka, strawberry purée and soda water topped with a rainbow candy belt (New)

Novelties Available Throughout Disneyland Resort (Available starting June 1)

Pride Bottle Topper (New) (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) ; Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Haunted Mansion Mark Twain Riverboat Disney California Adventure: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill

; Available at the following locations: Pride Stainless Steel Tumbler: Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Golden Horseshoe, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Stage Door Cafe Disney California Adventure: Aunt Cass Café, Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Studio Catering Co.

Available at the following locations:

Pride Parade Castle Tumbler: Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Plaza Inn, Red Rose Taverne Disney California Adventure: Aunt Cass Café, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Available at the following locations: Scented Pride Cake Straw Clip: Available at the following locations: Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Golden Horseshoe, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Red Rose Taverne, Stage Door Cafe Disney California Adventure: Aunt Cass Café, Award Wieners, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Schmoozies!, Select Outdoor Vending Locations Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Available at the following locations:

Downtown Disney District

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride N’ Candy Cannoli: Cannoli shells filled with ricotta cheese, cream cheese, powdered sugar, rainbow candy chips, and cotton candy flavoring

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available June 1 through 30)

Sunset Serenade: Pineapple, Aperol, soda water, gin, and elderflower syrup

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride LED Tumbler

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort Including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Trolley Treats (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Rainbow Mickey Apple: Granny smith apple dipped in caramel and milk chocolate decorated with two marshmallow ears, red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple sanding sugars and white M&M’S chocolate candies (New)

Rainbow Mickey Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate and decorated with red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple sanding sugars

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite (sold out)

For those of you who already have your tickets for the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

Throughout the night, enjoy sweet bites like the Cereal Funnel Cake from Stage Door Café or the Red Balloon Mickey Cookie from Candy Palace Candy Kitchen.

Looking for a refreshingly delicious sip? The Peach Tea at Refreshment Corner is a must!

For a savory dish, the Loaded Corn Dog at Little Red Wagon is sure to satisfy. And for those interested in a combination of salty and sweet, the Popcorn with Freeze-dried SKITTLES at Popcorn near Haunted Mansion is for you.

For extra tasty fun, you can reserve a spot for the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Specialty Dining Package

These are just a taste, and there are even more items to try at the event this year.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hearthstone Lounge (Available June 18 and 20 from 4 p.m. to midnight; reservations highly recommended, walk-ins will be limited)

Hearthstone Lounge Reception: On the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite evenings, anyone is welcomed to gather for a special reception at Hearthstone Lounge, with a themed photo op, upbeat music and specialty beverages like the XOBC Cellars Proud Sparkling Rosé, the Ketel Watermelon Vodka Cocktail, and the Elderflower Gin Fizz, which is also available at Napa Rose along with the XOBC Cellars Proud Sparkling Rosé. You can also enjoy the recently launched menu, including Truffle Mac and Portobello Mushroom Risotto, as well as a premium whiskey library.