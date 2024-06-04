The cost of a Disneyland vacation can add up quickly, but thankfully there are many areas where you can save if you are vacationing on a budget.

While you can take advantage of discounts offered at Disneyland Resort Hotels and ticket specials available throughout the year, there are also several other significant areas where you can save like transportation, dining, souvenirs, and more.

We will share our top 5 tips for doing Disneyland on a budget to help you save money during your next trip!

1. Choose your Anaheim hotel wisely. There are several hotels to choose from when planning your Disneyland trip that range in price and amenities. If you are planning a park-focused trip where you’ll be spending your entire day at Disneyland and will be using your hotel only as a place to sleep and eat breakfast in the morning, it would make sense to opt for a cheaper hotel that is within easy walking distance of the resort so you can get to morning rope drop more easily.

Some of the best hotels near Disneyland may not have the fanciest amenities or an upscale pool area, but they are budget-friendly options that are clean, comfortable, and safe. Some hotels even offer perks like free breakfast so you can save on this area of your trip! We recommend affordable hotels close to Disneyland like the Best Western PLUS Park Place & Mini Suites, Castle Inn & Suites, Fairfield Inn, and Tropicana Inn & Suites for options that will give you good value for your money.

2. Save on transportation costs at Disneyland. Another area of your trip where you can save is transportation. You do not need to rent a car at Disneyland unless you are planning on exploring attractions beyond the resort. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is driving from your hotel to Disneyland and back with the cost of theme park parking.

You can also avoid the cost of Ubering to and from the parks if you’re staying at a hotel close enough to Disneyland, as you can easily walk or take the ART Shuttle which offers affordable ticket rates.

3. Avoid eating inside Disneyland. While this budget tip can be tough with the temptation of Disney foods and treats around every turn, it can save you a lot of money, as dining is often a major expense during a Disneyland vacation. You can pack your own food to eat (items like sandwiches will work well in coolers) along with snacks to keep you full during the day, bring a reusable water bottle to refill so you can avoid the expense of water bottles at the parks, eat breakfast at your hotel before you leave for the day, and take an afternoon break to eat outside of the parks. This is also something to consider on the most crowded days at Disneyland.

If you don’t want to entirely avoid eating inside the parks, you can look at the menu for restaurants to see which dishes you may be able to share. Several Disneyland meals are easily big enough to split between multiple members of your party, so keep this in mind if you’re traveling with lighter eaters or kids. See our favorite quick-service restaurants at Disneyland!

4. Establish a souvenir budget. Souvenirs can be a sneaky cost that will add up during your Disneyland vacation. If you’re not careful, impulsive purchases that you weren’t planning can amount to a bigger expense than you were anticipating. We recommend establishing a souvenir budget before your trip and using a Disney Gift Card for kids so that they understand how much money is being spent and when it’s gone. Also, if you’re enjoying a multi-day trip, it helps to wait until the last day to buy souvenirs, as this will give you time to think and ensure it’s not an impulsive purchase.

Also, make sure to take advantage of some of the free “souvenirs” you can get at the parks like celebration buttons, drawings you make in an Animation Academy class, and pictures.

5. Buy items in advance to dodge the higher prices in the parks. There are several items that either you or your kids may be tempted to buy at Disneyland that you can get for much cheaper ahead of time.

We recommend buying any fun items that may be a source of temptation like glow sticks, Disney apparel, toys, princess dresses, Minnie ears, etc. ahead of time as well as any essentials you may need like ponchos, portable fans, cooling towels, etc. that tend to be pricier if you wait to buy them inside of the parks.

You can see our full guide to doing Disneyland on a budget for more of our tips and details on how to save during your vacation!

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.