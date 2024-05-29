Summer 2024 Disneyland Resort Ticket Offer Now Available

A recently announced ticket offer for guests visiting the theme parks of the Disneyland Resort is now available for purchase for guests visiting June 10th – September 26th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort recently announced

Starting today, guests can now begin purchasing this limited-time ticket offer for visits to the Disneyland Resort starting June 10th – September 26th, 2024.

With this new limited-time ticket offer, guests can celebrate friendship and beyond with Pixar Fest (through Aug. 4), enjoy the recent return of the nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!”, and experience D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Aug. 8 with festivities like a custom cavalcade and high-energy dance party at Disneyland Park and fun-filled celebrations hosted by Disney Junior for preschoolers and their families at Disney California Adventure Park.

Plus, guests can also use this ticket offer to visit during the start of fall favorite celebrations, Halloween Time and Plaza de La Familia, which kick off Aug. 23.

More About This Special Offer:

With thrilling adventures, popular attractions, beloved Disney characters and refreshing summertime treats, there’s something for everyone at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

With the 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer, guests may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $50 per child, per day (ages 3-9), and $83 per adult, per day.

guests may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $50 per child, per day (ages 3-9), and $83 per adult, per day. These three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $149 for children and $249 for adults, for admission Monday through Thursdays, or as low as $199 for children and $299 for adults, for admission any day including weekends, based upon availability and theme park reservations.

Upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service are also available at the time of purchase.

The limited-time tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 29, 2024, at Disneyland.com or through a travel professional

And after a day of memory making, guests can stay in the magic a little longer at one of the onsite Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

This summer, hotel guests may save up to 25% on select stays at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel or The Villas at Disneyland Hotel when staying four nights or longer, or may save up to 20% on select stays Sunday – Thursday nights at these hotels without a minimum night stay.

at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel or The Villas at Disneyland Hotel when staying four nights or longer, or may save up to 20% on select stays Sunday – Thursday nights at these hotels without a minimum night stay. These offers are for stays June 10 – Sept. 26, 2024, and can be reserved May 29 – Sept. 12, 2024, subject to availability and restrictions.

Vacation options include relaxing in the Craftsman-style elegance of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, unwinding amid the enchanting nostalgia and mid-century modern design of the Disneyland Hotel, or being surrounded by the storytelling and artistry of Disney Animation at The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel, an all-new Disney Vacation Club property.

If you want to take advantage of either of these deals, we recommend talking to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel