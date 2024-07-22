Early Access to Select Items from the Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can be among the first to purchase select items from the upcoming Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection – despite many of these items already being available online at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Starting Friday, July 27th, and while supplies last, Magic Key holders can be among the first to purchase select pre-sale merchandise from the upcoming Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection.

Select items are available to buy and pick up on the same day at World of Disney in Downtown Disney

While many of these items are already available on DisneyStore.com, this pre-sale will allow Magic Key holders to purchase items from the Disneyland Resort with their applicable discounts.

Halloween Candy Corn Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Candy Corn Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

