Downtown Disney District Offers Magic Key Holders Special July-Only Discounts at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders will have a unique incentive to visit the Downtown Disney District for most of the month of July, as the resort has announced a list of special offers exclusively for regulars.

A list of special Downtown Disney District offers and discounts for Magic Key Holders has been announced by Disneyland Resort for the month of July (starting after Independence Day).

Participating Downtown Disney locations include Tiendita, Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, Naples Ristorante e Bar, Salt & Straw, Paseo, and Splitsville Luxury Lanes.



Disneyland Resort: “From July 5 through July 31, 2024, Magic Key holders can enjoy special offers at participating Downtown Disney District locations. Please visit each participating location for specific offer details and restrictions.”

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio: "Special Menu Item: Dragon Fruit Mojito (ages 21+), JZK Happy Hour: Mondays through Fridays from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM only, Magic Key holders can enjoy the featured drink, plus $1 off all appetizers from the main menu only, in addition to a 10% Magic Key discount."

Naples Ristorante e Bar: "Double Your Discount Days: Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Magic Key holders receive 20% off menu items (excluding alcoholic beverages)."

Paseo: "Special Menu: Chef's Favorites $100 Dinner for Two (3 courses to share)."

Salt & Straw: "Get One Free Pint of Ice Cream: When you buy any pint of ice cream, receive one free. Limit one per Magic Key holder."

Splitsville Luxury Lanes – Bowling: "$15 Flat Rate Bowling: Applicable to walk-in bowling only. Cannot be combined with other discounts."

Tiendita: "Free Agua Fresca: When you purchase $25 or more (before tax), receive one free Agua Fresca."

These Magic Key Holder special offers are available from July 5th through July 31st at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California. For additional information on Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key program, be sure to visit the resort’s official website.