Grand Opening Date Announced for Din Tai Fung at the Downtown Disney District

Din Tai Fung has revealed the grand opening date for its new location at the Downtown Disney District.

Din Tai Fung will have its grand opening in the Downtown Disney District on July 1st.

The location is currently operating in a soft opening mode with a limited menu.

The restaurant shared a post to social media

This new location at Downtown Disney will be the first standalone restaurant for the chain.

The new restaurant’s exterior is a dramatic, contemporary take on a traditional Chinese pavilion rooftop structure. A suspended, beaded installation over the circular central bar greets guests upon entering the restaurant, with traditional style Chinese pendants softly illuminating the space. An expo kitchen will serve as a backdrop, inviting guests to witness the artistry behind the dumpling-making process firsthand.

Coming soon for a limited time to celebrate the grand opening, Din Tai Fung will be releasing two new, limited collections of brand apparel and accessories, available for purchase at the Downtown Disney District location while supplies last. For more information about these, be sure to check out our post, here

Aaron Yang, Vice President of Din Tai Fung USA: "Opening our first standalone location in Downtown Disney District is an exciting chapter for us. We are immensely honored and excited to bring Asian-focused dining to the Downtown Disney District. We’re looking forward to serving guests from around the world as they visit during their theme park adventures and we hope to invite them along on the Din Tai Fung journey celebrating culinary excellence and authenticity."

