Din Tai Fung Cooked Up Two Delicious New Merchandise Collections – Including One for Downtown Disney Debut

Downtown Disney is continuing to expand its offerings this summer, opening several new restaurants and retail locations. One of the most anticipated additions, Din Tai Fung, is celebrating their expansion into the resort with new and inedible items.

The Michelin Star awarded Taiwanese chain Din Tai Fung is opening a brand new location at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney this summer. The deliciously popular restaurant, known for their signature Xiao Long Bao (pork soup dumplings), has become the standard for dim sum restaurants around the world. In anticipation of this new location, Din Tai Fung crafted their first-ever merchandise line, and we are here to give you a look at the brand’s two new collections.

Laughing Place was honored to be invited to a showcase event last week to check out their new limited-edition merchandise. Including an assortment of appetizers, teas, and a first taste of their new collections, Din Tai Fung’s new apparel and accessories are a must have for fans of the restaurant.

With DTF Essentials, a streetwear-inspired line honoring the chain's roots, and the Anaheim Collection, an adorable character-driven collection inspired by their new Downtown Disney location, Din Tai Fung has curated items that could easily fit in anyone’s closet.

DTF Essentials

The new DTF Essentials collection is the perfect way to rep the ultra-popular dim sum restaurant. Featuring the brand's minimalist logo and a patch illustrating the original store-front in Taiwan, fans of Din Tai Fung can rock their favorite soup dumplings in style. The black hoodie and beige t-shirt, both made of 100% cotton, feel premium both in material and style.

Anaheim Collection

The Anaheim Collection, inspired by their upcoming Downtown Disney location, features an adorably fun set of items showcasing their iconic mascot Bao Bao. Perfectly matching the energy of the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Collection contains many Disney souvenir staples such as crewneck sweatshirts, baseball caps, and a plush character bag. This collection will definitely be popular with guests dining at the new restaurant location, but with the items being a sweet and subtle nod to the fan favorite theme park, Disneyland regulars will surely devour these items off the shelves. The Anaheim Collection consists of a grey crewneck, white t-shirt, green baseball cap, and a plush bag and keychains all highlighting the delectably cute Bao Bao.

We want to thank Din Tai Fung for having us out to preview their incredibly fun new merchandise items. We are excited to see the limited edition collections hit the shelves this summer at the Disneyland Resort.

