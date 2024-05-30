Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney Launches Their Official Instagram Page

Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort is currently undergoing a major expansion, and the shopping district just introduced a new way for fans to follow along.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney just launched their official Instagram page

The new account currently has one post shared showcasing the retail and dining offerings at Downtown Disney.

The shopping district, which connects the Disneyland Hotel and Pixar Place Hotel to the esplanade, is in the process of expanding and undergoing an extensive transformation.

Some of the new offerings coming to Downtown Disney include the ultra-popular dim sum restaurant Din Tai Fung and equally admired Cuban restaurant Porto’s Bakery.

Back in 2018, the Disneyland Resort announced a huge new hotel that would have taken over most of Downtown Disney’s western side. This resulted in the shuttering of Rainforest Cafe, AMC Theatres, and ESPN

With the planned hotel canceled, all three of the large buildings sat underutilized. Rainforest Cafe became Star Wars

With the new expansion of the district’s western side planned to open later this year, the Downtown Disney official Instagram page is the perfect place to stay up to date on the exciting changes that continue to transform the shopping destination.

