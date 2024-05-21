California Sole Sandal Shop, Formerly Known as Sanuk, Closes at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District

Another Downtown Disney shopping location is bidding a fond farewell from Disneyland Resort, as the recently remodeled California Sole shop (formerly known as Sanuk) has closed its doors permanently.

What’s happening:

California Sole, which opened as Sanuk in June of 2011 and was remodeled and rebranded in 2020, has closed its location at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District.

On its official website

Rumors are already swirling in the Disney fan community about what could be replacing California Sole at Downtown Disney, but nothing official has been announced by Disneyland Resort.



What they’re saying:

California Sole on Instagram : ““It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to California Sole Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District. While we’ve had a great ride and will never forget our loyal customers, it’s time for us to pursue some of our lifelong passions and interests.”

““It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to California Sole Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District. While we’ve had a great ride and will never forget our loyal customers, it’s time for us to pursue some of our lifelong passions and interests.” California Sole official website: “California Sole carries the widest and most comfortable selection of the hottest California brands, and more, with a staff committed to enhancing your sole searching experience. Not only are our brands the best of the best but with the exception of Havaianas, they were all born here in beautiful California!”

“California Sole carries the widest and most comfortable selection of the hottest California brands, and more, with a staff committed to enhancing your sole searching experience. Not only are our brands the best of the best but with the exception of Havaianas, they were all born here in beautiful California!” Disney Parks Blog: “California Sole is a California-inspired, full-service footwear store. Most of the brands we carry were born here in beautiful, sunny California and each one has an amazing story to tell. Our staff is very knowledgeable and can share with guests the stories, passion and heart—or “‘sole’—behind each line of footwear while providing personalized service.”

For future updates on all things Disneyland Resort (and The Walt Disney Company in general) be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.