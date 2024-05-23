New DOLE Whip Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Matterhorn’s 65th Anniversary

A brand new treat has been announced in celebration of one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Eats Instagram

In celebration of the 65th anniversary of Disney’s first mountain, Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel will be serving pineapple coconut DOLE Whip with coconut shavings and edible glitter in a Matterhorn-inspired cup.

The treat will be offered starting June 1st.

Disney Eats also reminded readers of July 18th’s DOLE Whip Day.

Other DOLE Whip treats can be found at the Tiki Juice Bar and The Tropical Hideaway near The Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland Park.

Read More: