New DOLE Whip Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Matterhorn’s 65th Anniversary

A brand new treat has been announced in celebration of one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram announced a brand new treat for DOLE Whip soft serve and Matterhorn fans.
  • In celebration of the 65th anniversary of Disney’s first mountain, Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel will be serving pineapple coconut DOLE Whip with coconut shavings and edible glitter in a Matterhorn-inspired cup.
  • The treat will be offered starting June 1st.
  • Disney Eats also reminded readers of July 18th’s DOLE Whip Day.
  • Other DOLE Whip treats can be found at the Tiki Juice Bar and The Tropical Hideaway near The Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland Park.

