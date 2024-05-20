A few years ago, Disney went all out to commemorate the 90th birthdays of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Now their pal Donald Duck has reached the same milestone and Disney Store is celebrating with an outpouring of love…and merchandise! Whether you like him happy, mad, flustered, or indifferent you’re sure to appreciate everything in the Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Donald Duck’s 90th birthday is coming up this June and Disney is encouraging fans to fluff their feathers and honor the foul through their brilliant new merchandise collection.
Donald Duck Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland
Donald Duck Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World
- For the past 9 decades, the often flustered bird has had fans in stitches as they laugh along with his silly antics, appreciate his unique voice, and love him for being so good to his girlfriend Daisy and nephews Huey, Dewy, and Louie.
Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Color Changing Loungefly Mini Backpack
- As Disney celebrates Donald they’ve introduced a fun collection that consists of
- Spirit Jersey
- T-Shirts
- Crocs
- Color Changing Loungefly!
- Ear Headband
- And More
Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults
- As you can see in the picture above, the Spirit Jersey is one of the key pieces and this particular design uses color blocking on the sleeves (blue) while a majority of the shirt is white. The back features a large, colored graphic of Donald surrounded by black and white sketches and a stamp warning of his “temperamental” attitude.
- The Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $17.99-$395.99
Free Shipping on Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary MagicBand+ – Limited Edition
- Donald Duck Eco-Drive Watch by Citizen
- Donald Duck Earrings by BaubleBar – 90th Anniversary
- Donald Duck Dangle Earrings by BaubleBar – 90th Anniversary
- Donald Duck Wallet – 90th Anniversary
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults
- Donald Duck Popcorn Disney Munchlings Plush – Sensational Snacks – 90th Anniversary – Medium 12 "
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Figure – The Wise Little Hen
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Jigsaw Puzzle
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Walt Disney Studios Pin – Limited Release
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
- Donald Duck Beret for Adults – 90th Anniversary
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com