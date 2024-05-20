A few years ago, Disney went all out to commemorate the 90th birthdays of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Now their pal Donald Duck has reached the same milestone and Disney Store is celebrating with an outpouring of love…and merchandise! Whether you like him happy, mad, flustered, or indifferent you’re sure to appreciate everything in the Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection.

Donald Duck’s 90th birthday is coming up this June and Disney is encouraging fans to fluff their feathers and honor the foul through their brilliant new merchandise collection.

Donald Duck Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland

Donald Duck Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

For the past 9 decades, the often flustered bird has had fans in stitches as they laugh along with his silly antics, appreciate his unique voice, and love him for being so good to his girlfriend Daisy and nephews Huey, Dewy, and Louie.

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Color Changing Loungefly Mini Backpack

As Disney celebrates Donald they’ve introduced a fun collection that consists of Spirit Jersey T-Shirts Crocs Color Changing Loungefly! Ear Headband And More



Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

As you can see in the picture above, the Spirit Jersey is one of the key pieces and this particular design uses color blocking on the sleeves (blue) while a majority of the shirt is white. The back features a large, colored graphic of Donald surrounded by black and white sketches and a stamp warning of his “temperamental” attitude.

The Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $17.99-$395.99

