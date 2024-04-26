Foodie Guide for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The Disney Parks Blog has released their newest Foodie Guide, this time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. Below are the delicious new dishes and drinks that will be available for guests to enjoy all over the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Park

The Tropical Hideaway

Pineapple Coconut Float: Blue DOLE Pineapple-Coconut Juice topped with DOLE Whip soft serve, strawberry lava, and a gummy (New) (Available starting April 26)

DOLE Whip Pineapple Ginger Mint Float with pineapple-ginger juice and a smoked salt-spiced rim (New) (Available starting May 1)

Shrimp & Chive Potstickers: Crispy chile-garlic sauce, fresh herbs and lime (New) (Available starting May 1)

Crispy Chile Garlic Dipping Sauce (New) (Available starting May 1)

Char Siu Bao: Sweet sticky roasted pork and sweet BBQ sauce dusted with paprika (Currently available)

Lime Chicken Bao with butternut squash and fresh herbs (Currently available)

Traditional Pork Lumpia: Pork and vegetable lumpia with sweet chili dipping sauce (Currently available)

Sweet Lumpia: Pineapple and cream cheese-filled lumpia with DOLE Pineapple dipping sauce (Currently available)

Disney California Adventure Park

Aunt Cass Café (Mobile order available)

California Roll Sandwich: Shrimp crab salad, wasabi mayo and yakisoba sauce in a milk bread bun topped with masago and served with garlic chips (New) (Available starting May 1)

Yuzu Bread Pudding: Yuzu bread pudding with yuzu lemon curd and blueberry compote in a graham cracker crust with whipped topping (New) (Available starting May 1)

Yuzu Lemonade Coffee: Yuzu lemonade layered with cold brew coffee (New) (Available starting May 1)

San Fransokyo Clam Chowder: Creamy clam chowder with bacon, potatoes, and a hint of white miso (Currently available)

Soba Noodle Salad: Tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing (Currently available)

Chilled Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad: Tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing (Currently available)

Japanese-style Fluffy Cheesecake (Currently available)

Honey Lemon-Ade: Minute Maid Lemonade Zero Sugar and yuzu purée with passion fruit and strawberry popping spheres (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Currently available)

Hollywood Lounge (Available starting May 1; mobile order available)

Dragon Fruit Soju Mule: Soju, dragon fruit syrup, lime juice, and ginger ale garnished with DOLE Dragon Fruit (New)

Lucky Fortune Cookery (Currently available; mobile order available)

Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich with slaw and togarashi mayonnaise on a potato bun served with garlic chips

Beef Bulgogi Burrito with seasoned rice, cabbage slaw and garlic chips

Yaki Udon with Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken and mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, dark soy, and hoisin sauces

Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, dark soy, and hoisin sauces

Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice

Beef Birria Ramen with consomé served with house-made birria, soft-boiled egg, Monterey Jack, cilantro, roasted corn, onions, and radish

Pot Stickers: Crispy vegetable and chicken pot stickers

Lychee Tea: Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea and premium lychee syrup with lychee coconut jelly (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Thai Tea with sea salt cream and brown sugar boba (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Bottle Logic Hamachi Japanese Rice Lager

Harland Brewing Ube HAZY IPA

Strawberry Lychee Cocktail: Vodka, lychee liqueur, premium strawberry syrup, and fresh lemon juice with sliced strawberry garnish

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería (Currently available)

Gyoza Sausage Bun: Steamed bun with ground pork and vegetables served with chili-soy dipping sauce (Mobile order available)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Moment of Zen Japanese Rice Lager

Smokejumpers Grill (Available starting May 1; mobile order available)

Passion Orange and Guava Punch (New) (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Passion Orange and Guava Cocktail: Rum with passion, orange, and guava punch (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available starting May 1; mobile order available)

Orange Chicken Burrito: Crispy orange chicken and lo mein noodles with vegetables and egg fried rice rolled in a flour tortilla and served with hot sauce and fried wonton chips (New)

Lychee Pear Refresher: Lychee syrup with pear purée over ice with lychee popping spheres (New)

Disneyland Hotel

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (Mobile order available)

Tempura Battered Green Beans with togarashi aïoli (New) (Available starting May 1 for lunch and dinner)

Island Salad with choice of teriyaki chicken or grilled salmon, crisp romaine spears, pineapple-glazed smoked ham, green papaya slaw, mandarin orange-dragon fruit compote, cotija cheese, edamame, passion-orange-guava aïoli, and crisp fried shallots served with passion fruit vinaigrette (New) (Available starting May 1 for lunch and dinner)

Swaying Palms Salad with choice of teriyaki chicken or grilled salmon, spicy mizuna & mache greens, charred hearts of palm, cucumber, cashews, julienne peppers, carrots, snow peas, and puffed rice noodle served with sesame vinaigrette (New) (Available starting May 1 for lunch and dinner)

Tonkotsu Ramen: Rich pork-based broth, wavy noodles, pork belly slices, fresh green onions, shiitake mushrooms, sambal, soft-boiled flavored egg, and nori (New) (Available starting May 1 for lunch and dinner)

Shrimp Tempura with ponzu dipping sauce, toasted sesame, chile threads, and green onions (New) (Available starting May 1 for lunch and dinner)

Pork Gyoza: Steamed pork and vegetable pot stickers topped with unagi sauce and bonito flakes served with gochujang aïoli (Currently available for lunch and dinner)

Wagyu Hawaiian Cheeseburger: Wagyu cheeseburger served with grilled pineapple, applewood-smoked bacon, Havarti cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, onions and sweet -and-spicy spread served with choice of sweet potato fries or french fries (Currently available for lunch and dinner)

Hawaiian Platter: Choice Of braised Kalbi beef short rib or teriyaki chicken thigh served with steamed jasmine rice, stir-fried vegetables, steamed baby bok choy, and sweet teriyaki glaze (Currently available for lunch and dinner)

Pu Pu Platter: Pork gyoza, shrimp tempura, tempura battered green beans and togarashi chicken wings, served with togarashi aïoli (Currently available for lunch and dinner)

Poke Bowl: Choice of ahi tuna, salmon, or marinated tofu with smashed avocado, sliced cucumber, edamame, and imitation crab salad with sushi rice topped with crispy fried onions, and togarashi aïoli (Currently available for lunch and dinner)

Tropical Buttermilk Pancakes: Macadamia nut buttermilk pancakes, caramelized bananas, maple syrup, and sweet butter (Available starting May 1 for breakfast)

Kalbi Short Ribs and Eggs: Scrambled eggs, tender braised kalbi beef short ribs and sweet potato medley served with a pineapple wedge (Available starting May 1 for breakfast)

Coconut French Toast: Hawaiian bread, powdered sugar, candied pineapple, toasted shaved coconut, and syrup served with bacon (Available starting May 1 for breakfast)

Kālua-style Pork Breakfast Croissant Sandwich: Tender Kālua-style pork, bacon, fried egg, and Havarti cheese on a toasted croissant bun, served with a pineapple wedge (Available starting May 1 for breakfast)

Loco Moco Burrito: Steamed jasmine rice, chopped wagyu beef patty, fried egg, gravy, crunchy fried shallots, and furikake served with salsa roja (Currently available for breakfast)

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available starting May 1; reservations recommended and walk-up list available)

Spiced Dry-rub Chicken Wings (New)

Loco Moco Wagyu Cheeseburger: Kālua-style pork, loco moco gravy, havarti cheese, sunny fried egg, pickled red onions & fresno chiles, and micro greens served with choice of sweet potato fries or french fries (New)

Katsu Chicken Curry: Katsu sauce, jasmine rice, pineapple-coconut curry, pickled ginger, and green papaya slaw (New)

Kālua-style Pork Nacho Poutine: Sweet potato fries, togarashi aïoli, cotija cheese, cheese sauce, pickled red onion, lime crema, and cilantro (New)

Pele Fish & Chips: Crisp battered fish, togarashi aïoli, and ponzu dipping sauces served with choice of sweet potato fries or french fries (New)

Hearts of Palm Salad with choice of grilled salmon or teriyaki chicken, spicy mizuna & mache greens, charred hearts of palm, cucumber, cashews, julienne peppers, carrots, snow peas, and puffed rice noodle served with sesame vinaigrette (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Nomad Lounge (Available May 1 through 31)

Bangkok Chicken Wings: Crispy chicken wings, fish sauce caramel, peanuts, and cilantro

Terra Treats (Currently available)

Thai Sweet Chili-glazed Pork Pizza: Sweet chili-glazed smoked pork on our thick fresh-baked pizza dough with melted mozzarella

Tiffins Restaurant (Currently available)

Butter Chicken: Chickpea-rice croquette, English peas, young squash, and pickled onion

Dawa Bar, Restaurantosaurus Lounge, and Thirsty River Bar (Currently available)

Singapore Sling: New Amsterdam Gin, Heering Cherry Liqueur, grenadine, and Sprite

The Citrus Blossom at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Currently available through May 28)

Orange-Sesame Tempura Shrimp with Orange-Chile Sauce

Hanami at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Currently available through May 28)

Food Items:

Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in coconut rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut

Steam Bun filled with vegetables and plant-based soy meat (New)

Ramen Cup: Ramen salad shaken in a cup with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, and dashi broth with chili oil and yuzu (New)

Beverages:

Watermelon-Strawberry Lemonade (New)

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Cherry Blossom Green Tea Pilsner (New)

Ichigo Breeze Cocktail: Sake with Strawberry and Watermelon (New)

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake (New)

Lotus House at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Currently available through May 28)

Food Items:

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings

Beverages:

Mango Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager Draft Beer

Dragon Dynasty: Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water (New)

Lucky Peach: Peach whiskey, oolong tea, honey, lemon juice, and soda water (New)

Tropical Moon: Vodka, triple sec, passion fruit syrup, soda water, and white boba pearls

Trowel & Trellis at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Currently available through May 28)

Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs: Soy-glazed sticky ribs with green onions and peanuts

Magic Kingdom Park

Energy Bytes (Currently available)

Passion Fruit IceOForm: Ice cream mochi, citrus, shortbread crunch, and purple ube foam

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

“Hardy Har Char” Siu Pork: Char siu-marinated pork tenderloin served with house-pickled vegetables and jasmine rice (Currently available)

Nile Nellie’s Noodle Bowl: Sauteéd shrimp tossed with a spicy tamarind sauce, picked radish, eggs, toasted peanuts, and fresh-cut herbs(Currently available)

Mango Float: Kalamansi namelaka, mango crèmeux, and house-made graham cracker (New) (Available May 1 through 31)

ABC Commissary (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Pork Adobo: Soy and vinegar-braised pork served with steamed white rice, pickled onions, and a sesame-cucumber salad (New)

Backlot Express (Currently available; mobile order available)

Teriyaki Tofu Bowl: Seasoned jasmine rice, marinated tofu, yuzu-pickled edamame, carrots, cucumber, and onions drizzled with house-made lemon-tahini chipotle vinaigrette and sesame seeds

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant (Currently available)

Bánh Mì Burger: Grilled house-made pork patty topped with roasted pork belly, pickled vegetables, cucumber, herbs, and a sriracha aïoli

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order)

Strawberry Boba Milk Tea Petit Cake: Layers of vanilla cake soaked in strawberry milk tea filled with strawberry mousse, strawberry boba pearls, and crushed strawberry biscuit sticks (New)

Mushu Cake Bar: Chocolate and red velvet cake bar (New)

eet by Maneet Chauhan (Available May 1 through May 31)

Bombay Smash (served in a souvenir cup): Coconut, pineapple, apricot, and spiced rum

Gobi Manchurian: Crispy cauliflower, ginger, garlic, chili sauce, pico de gallo, and cumin basmati rice

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available May 1 through May 31)

Purple Glazed Ube Donut

Purple Reign: Iced chai tea, purple ube coconut milk, coconut syrup, and ube syrup swirl

The Ganachery (Available May 1 through 31)

Year of the Dragon Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate shell filled with dark chocolate-covered candied orange peel and five-spice marshmallows

Morimoto Asia (Available May 1 through May 31)

Adobo Tacos: St. Louis pork adobo, taco shell, guacamole, tomato, lime, and micro cilantro

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available May 1 through May 31)

Golden Spider Roll: Tempura fried softshell crab, cucumber and avocado wrapped in soy paper and sushi rice, topped with diced mango, honey wasabi, eel sauce, and micro greens

STK Steakhouse Orlando (Available May 1 through May 31)

Fish & Poi: Tuna poke, kukui nuts, and poi chili sauce

Tako Poke: Octopus, Maui onions, cucumber, kimchi garlic sauce, and sesame seeds

Pipikaula Wagyu Skirt Steak: 4 oz steak, wild mushroom poke, lomi tomatoes

The BOATHOUSE (Available May 1 through May 31)

Changing Tides: Conniption Gin, Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu

The Polite Pig (Available through May 31)

Loco Moco Meatloaf: With smoked sticky rice, lomi tomatoes, sunny side up egg, and smoked Maui onion demi glace

Vivoli Il Gelato (Available through June 30)

Ube Tiramisu: Ube cream with coconut-soaked ladyfingers

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Sanaa (Currently available)

Samosas: Potato and pea samosas with tamarind and mango chutney

Zanzibari Vegetable Curry: Seasonal vegetables with fragrant rice

Zanzibari Vegetable Curry with Chicken: Seasonal vegetables with fragrant rice

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Food Courts (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Pork Sisig with Noodles: Citrus-roasted pork with lo mein noodles, onions, peppers, chiles, and ginger-butter sauce (New); available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Moana Chocolate-Coconut Pie: Coconut and chocolate custard, graham cracker crust, Chantilly cream, toasted macadamia nuts, and Moana fondant décor; available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Available at Various Lounges and Bars across Walt Disney World Resort (Available May 1 through 31)

Thai Basil Fizz: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, ginger beer, Thai basil, and lime

More Parks News: