Photos: Pizza Planet Truck Popcorn Bucket from Pixar Fest

Yo! During a media preview today, we got an in-person look at the new Pizza Planet Truck Popcorn Bucket, which is coming to Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort. Originating in Toy Story, the Pizza Planet Truck has taken on a life of its own as an Easter Egg in every Pixar film.

What's more, the bucket’s cab is home to a Little Green Man, one of the drivers recruited for the outer space-themed pizza restaurant. And here's the fun part – he’s removable! So, if you feel like parking your truck without a driver, just take him out.

The covered truck bed is the vessel for popped kernels, with window decals revealing that more Little Green Men have stowed away aboard. Another decal on the back replicates the truck’s license plate, as seen in the Toy Story films — RES1536.

If this Pizza Planet Truck popcorn bucket is worthy of a spot in your collection, you’ll find it at the following locations:

Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Trader

Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

Pixar Fest runs from April 26th through August 4th at the Disneyland Resort. Visit our Foodie Guide for more Pixar-themed treats.