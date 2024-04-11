Foodie Guide for Pixar Fest Beginning April 26th

Pixar Fest will take place from April 26 through August 4 at the Disneyland Resort. Disney Parks Blog has shared the foodie guide for the special event.

What's Available:

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Cosmic Chili Pasta inspired by Toy Story : Jalapeño-cheddar pinwheel pasta topped with spiced chili, crushed corn chips, and green onions (New)

: Jalapeño-cheddar pinwheel pasta topped with spiced chili, crushed corn chips, and green onions (New) Cheeseburger Pizza Slice inspired by Toy Story : Burger patties, pickles, American & cheddar cheese blend, ketchup tomato sauce, and mustard on a sesame seed pizza crust drizzled with house sauce

: Burger patties, pickles, American & cheddar cheese blend, ketchup tomato sauce, and mustard on a sesame seed pizza crust drizzled with house sauce Alien Macarooooon inspired by Toy Story : Salted caramel buttercream with chocolate ganache and chocolate brownie bites

: Salted caramel buttercream with chocolate ganache and chocolate brownie bites Green Drink inspired by Toy Story: Alien-inspired punch made with pineapple juice, ginger beer, Lemon-Lime Powerade with lemon sorbet and a splash of vanilla served with lychee popping pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Cafe Orleans (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Earth Pass Cake inspired by “ Soul

Carnation Café (Available April 26 through Aug.4)

Fried Bologna Sandwich inspired by Up: Fried bologna, Monterey Jack, mustard, and mayo on white bread served with house-made chips, cinnamon apples, and a pickle spear

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Eye Scream Cone inspired by Monsters, Inc.: Scoop of Pistachio ice cream dipped in green chocolate, garnished with a candy eye and horns (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

“Silenzio Bruno!” Sandwich inspired by Luca : Chopped ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and pepperoncini with Italian dressing served in an Italian roll with house-made chips (New)

: Chopped ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and pepperoncini with Italian dressing served in an Italian roll with house-made chips (New) Sea Monster Friends Parfait inspired by Luca: Layers of graham cracker crumbs, mascarpone cheesecake, berry blue gelatin, and blue Chantilly topped with a Luca chocolate decoration (New)

Plaza Inn (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Pixar Fest Cake: Layers of yellow, blue, and red vanilla sponge cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate Pixar Ball decoration

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Available April 26 through Aug. 18)

The Rivera Family Huarache inspired by Coco : Fried huarache with pollo asado, beans, cabbage, pepper, cotija cheese, sour cream, and lime (New)

: Fried huarache with pollo asado, beans, cabbage, pepper, cotija cheese, sour cream, and lime (New) The Marigold Bridge inspired by Coco: Tri-colored white sponge, cinnamon croquantine, cinnamon mousse, and cream cheese frosting decorated with a chocolate bridge and orange chocolate shavings (New)

Red Rose Taverne (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Fergus Fizz inspired by Brave: Cranberry-raspberry mix and Sprite with a butterscotch topper and granola crumble (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Refreshment Corner (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

BBQ Potato Dog inspired by Toy Story: Smoked sausage, BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, fried onions, and green onions served in a baked potato (New)

Stage Door Café (Available April 26 through Aug. 18; mobile order available)

“There’s a Snake on my Funnel Cake!” Inspired by Toy Story: Funnel cake topped with chocolate-peanut butter pudding, cookie crumbles, peanut butter dust, and a candy snake (New)

The Tropical Hideaway (Available April 26 through Aug. 18)

Pineapple Coconut Float inspired by Lava: Blue DOLE Pineapple-Coconut Juice topped with DOLE Whip soft serve, strawberry lava, and a gummy (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Troubadour Tavern (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Roundup BBQ Potato inspired by Toy Story : Brisket burnt ends tossed in Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, pickle spear, and onion-flavored snacks (New)

: Brisket burnt ends tossed in Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, pickle spear, and onion-flavored snacks (New) Una Papa Loca! Inspired by Coco : Chicken al pastor, cheese, avocado salsa, and sour cream topped with onion and cilantro with spiced corn chip crumble (New)

: Chicken al pastor, cheese, avocado salsa, and sour cream topped with onion and cilantro with spiced corn chip crumble (New) Firetown Mac & Cheese Bites inspired by Elemental : Fried gouda mac and cheese bites tossed in four-chile rub (New)

: Fried gouda mac and cheese bites tossed in four-chile rub (New) Joyful Tenders and Mac inspired by Inside Out (Kids Meal Offering) (New)

Mixed Emotions Popcorn inspired by Inside Out : Ube-flavored popcorn made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, freeze dried SKITTLES bite size candies, and pretzel sticks (New)

: Ube-flavored popcorn made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate candies, freeze dried SKITTLES bite size candies, and pretzel sticks (New) Adventure is Out There! Cold Brew inspired by Up : Dark chocolate cold brew with butterscotch topper, wafer cookie, and confetti quins (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

: Dark chocolate cold brew with butterscotch topper, wafer cookie, and confetti quins (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New) Lotso Berry Lemonade inspired by Toy Story: Strawberry-flavored lemonade with sweet cream topper and an Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bar (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Blackberry Churro inspired by Toy Story: Classic Churro rolled in blackberry sugar, served with a strawberry-banana dipping sauce (New)

Disney California Adventure Park

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available April 26 through Oct. 31)

Birria Pizza inspired by Coco: Birria with mozzarella cheese, onions & cilantro, tomatillo salsa, radishes, limes, and consomé (Available by slice or a whole pie) (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Junkyard Jamboree Churro inspired by Cars: Chocolate-espresso sugar-dusted churro with chocolate engine oil sauce topped with assorted candy parts (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Luigi & Guido Cone inspired by Cars: Cheese tortellini, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella topped with basil panko and served in a bread cone (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Adventure is Out There! Sundae inspired by Up: Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a candied balloon in a waffle cup (New)

Flo’s V8 Cafe (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Dinoco Blue Cheeseburger inspired by Cars : Angus beef & mushroom patty with blueberry compote, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, bacon, tomato, arugula, and lemon aioli (New)

: Angus beef & mushroom patty with blueberry compote, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, bacon, tomato, arugula, and lemon aioli (New) Racing Radial Cake inspired by Cars: Chocolate cake filled with red cheesecake covered in dark chocolate glaze with a silver stripe (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Ramone Nachos inspired by Cars : Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, queso blanco, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija, serrano peppers, and radishes (New)

: Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, queso blanco, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija, serrano peppers, and radishes (New) Motorama Girl inspired by Cars: Vodka, rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple cocktail

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums (Available April 26 through Aug. 18)

Jack-Jack Shortbread Cookie inspired by The Incredibles: Shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a Jack-Jack chocolate piece

Lamplight Lounge (Available April 26 through Aug. 18)

Agua Chile Negro Tostadas inspired by Elemental : Citrus and beet-marinated ahi tuna, avocado mousse, mango pico de gallo, Fresno chiles, micro cilantro, and charred pepper chile sauce served tableside (New)

: Citrus and beet-marinated ahi tuna, avocado mousse, mango pico de gallo, Fresno chiles, micro cilantro, and charred pepper chile sauce served tableside (New) Kol-Nut Puffs filled with blue cloud mousse inspired by Elemental (New)

Magic Key Terrace (Available April 26 through Aug. 4 to Magic Key holders only)

Luca Seafood Pasta inspired by Luca: Grilled prawns, clams, Spanish chorizo, spicy white wine tomato sauce, pappardelle pasta, mustard frills, and charred lemon half (New)

Recuerdame at Paradise Garden Grill (Available starting April 26; mobile order available)

Carnitas Wet Burrito inspired by Coco : House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja served with house-made tortilla chips (New)

: House-made pork carnitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and salsa roja served with house-made tortilla chips (New) Al Pastor Tacos inspired by Coco : Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (New)

: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (New) Huarache with soy chorizo beans and seasoned steak tips topped with lettuce, cheese, avocado crema, and tomatillo salsa and served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo; inspired by Coco (New) (Plant-based)

(New) (Plant-based) Street-style Watermelon with lime juice, chile-lime seasoning and chamoy; inspired by Coco (Plant-based)

(Plant-based) Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo; inspired by Coco

Street-style Taco inspired by Coco : Pineapple-Achiote-marinated pork in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (Kids Meal Offering)

: Pineapple-Achiote-marinated pork in a corn tortilla served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with queso fresco (Kids Meal Offering) Cheese Quesadilla inspired by Coco : Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar (Disney Check Meal)

: Whole wheat tortilla filled with jack and cheddar (Disney Check Meal) Red Velvet Tres Leches Parfait topped with churro crunch and pink cinnamon mousse, finished with green pearls, orange mousse, and chocolate skull decoration; inspired by Coco (New)

(New) Watermelon Candy Cocktail inspired by Coco : Tequila, Watermelon Schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim

: Tequila, Watermelon Schnapps, and pineapple juice with a chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim Dos Equis Lager

Dos Equis Amber

Schmoozies! (Available April 26 through Aug.4; mobile order available)

Shake 2319 inspired by Monsters, Inc.: Vanilla, orange, guava and pineapple shake with shaved coconut, whipped topping, and an orange cone (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Blue Raspberry Lemonade inspired by Brave : Blue raspberry lemonade in an orange sugar-rimmed cup with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

: Blue raspberry lemonade in an orange sugar-rimmed cup with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New) Blue Raspberry Lemonade Cocktail inspired by Brave: Blue raspberry lemonade with tequila and a glow cube (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Pesto Chicken Handheld Pie inspired by Toy Story: Puff pastry filled with grilled chicken, pesto ricotta & mozzarella blend, and caramelized onions served with a spicy marinara dipping sauce (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available April 26 through Aug. 4; mobile order available)

Ramone Nachos inspired by Cars: Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, queso blanco, refried beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cotija, serrano peppers, and radishes (New)

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Multicolored Churro inspired by Monsters Inc.: Classic churro dusted with multicolored sugar and topped with white cherry drizzle (New)

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Mr. Potato Head Chip Churro topped with crushed potato chips and a chocolate drizzle; inspired by Toy Story (New)

Outdoor Vending Carts (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Loaded Carnitas Pretzel Bites inspired by Coco

Pixar Fest Cotton Candy: Yellow marshmallow cotton candy

Unsung Brewing Co. MetaPlex IPA

Modelo Especial

Pixel Fest Marketplaces, Arriving May 10

4*Town Fav*4*ites inspired by Turning Red (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Red Panda Bao: Jumbo pork and vegetable stuffed bao with chile-garlic sauce (New)

Panda Apocalypse: Layers of chocolate chunk brownie and New York-style Cheesecake topped with orange and red cream cheese frosting (New)

Nobody Like U Cooler: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Raspberry Rose Tea, white cranberry, lime & orange juices, and cherry syrup garnished with an orange wedge gummy candy (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

The Spark inspired by Soul (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Supper Club Chicken & Potato Waffles with peach cobbler sauce and cinnamon-herb crumble (New)

Half Note Jazz Cake: Traditional red velvet cake (New)

The Great Beyond: Gin, maraschino liqueur, violet & blue curaçao syrups, lemon juice, and pear nectar topped with butterfly pea flower tea and garnished with a white orchid (New)

SPARK-ler: Cotton candy & blue curaçao syrups, mango purée, and pineapple & lime juices garnished with a glow cube (New)

Bottle Logic Brewing Aurora Borealis Honeydew-Lime Hard Seltzer

Delahunt Brewing Co. Salvatore Italian Pilsner

Malibu Brewing Company Canyon Rosé Lager

Garage Brewing Co Prickly Pear Hefeweizen

Eagle Rock Brewery Populist American IPA

Dust Bowl Brewing Company Porch Punch Imperial Fruit IPA

Ballast Point Brewing Company Grunion Pale Ale

Animated Hops Flight: Delahunt Brewing Co. Salvatore Italian Pilsner Eagle Rock Brewery Populist American IPA Dust Bowl Brewing Company Porch Punch Imperial Fruit IPA Ballast Point Brewing Company Grunion Pale Ale

Inspirational Flavors Flight!: Malibu Brewing Company Canyon Rosé Lager Bottle Logic Brewing Aurora Borealis Honeydew-Lime Hard Seltzer Garage Brewing Co Prickly Pear Hefeweizen Ballast Point Brewing Company Grunion Pale Ale



Gusteau’s To-Go inspired by Ratatouille (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Ratatouille Pizzetta topped with mozzarella, eggplant, squash, zucchini, a drizzle of tomato sauce, and a wedge of French camembert (New)

Gusteau Macaron: Crème brûlée mousse with caramel center (New)

Le Critique Cognac Sidecar: Cognac, apricot liqueur, house-made fig syrup, strawberry purée, and lemon juice topped with sparkling wine and garnished with a strawberry (New)

Little French Daiquiri: Rum, French wine aperitif, pear nectar, cherry plum syrup, and lime juice garnished with a brûléed pear chip (New)

Portorosso Pasta inspired by Luca (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Portorosso Pesto Pasta: Ribbon pasta tossed in basil pesto with potatoes and green beans (New)

Sea Monster Lemonade: Lemonade, white grape juice, and peach syrup garnished with blue citrus mango jellies (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Silenzio Limoncello!: Limoncello, amaretto & Aperol liqueurs, blood orange syrup, lemonade, and house-made oregano tea garnished with micro daisies (New)

Elemental Table inspired by Elemental (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

“Smoked Fire Wood” BBQ-spiced IMPOSSIBLE Chicken with hot mustard sauce, pickles and charred onions (New) (Plant-based)

Kol Nut Whoopie Cookie Pie: Cake cookies baked with cocoa powder filled with cream cheese frosting and topped with crushed cinnamon candies (New)

H2O-rita: Tequila, blue curaçao syrup, lychee nectar, yuja purée, and lime juice garnished with a rock candy stick (New)

Exothermic Margarita: Tequila, ancho chile liqueur, passion fruit nectar, lime & grapefruit juices, and agave nectar garnished with a rock candy stick (New)

Hanger Management inspired by Inside Out (Available May 10 through Aug. 4)

Joyful Yellow Comforting Mac & Cheese with happy cheesy puffs (New)

Angry Red Hot Mac & Cheese with spicy cheese crunch (New)

Mood Swing: Half portion of the Joyful Yellow Comforting Mac & Cheese and the Angry Red Hot Mac & Cheese

Mood Stabilizer Mule: Bourbon, watermelon liqueur, candied orange & watermelon syrups, and orange & lime juices topped with ginger beer and garnished with watermelon candies (New)

Downtown Disney District

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

The Amigo Cocktail inspired by Coco: Tequila with cinnamon, vanilla-flavored cream liqueur and raspberry liqueur cocktail (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

The Friendly Giant inspired by Monster, Inc.: Coconut rum, tropical fruit juices, and orange-flavored liqueur (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Incredi-Bitz inspired by The Incredibles: Choose from Wetzel’s Loaded Bitz offerings: Choco Churro Bitz, Bacon Ranch Bitz, S’mores Bitz, or Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz

Choose from Wetzel’s Loaded Bitz offerings: Choco Churro Bitz, Bacon Ranch Bitz, S’mores Bitz, or Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz Original Bitz topped with an assortment of toppings such as bacon, ranch, chocolate, dulce de leche, strawberry sauce, and more; inspired by “The Incredibles” (New)

Available at Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort Including Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Trolley Treats

Forky Cake Pop: Vanilla Forky-shaped cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with a red chocolate eyebrow, a blue chocolate mouth, and black dark chocolate eyes (New) (Available April 26 through May 30)

Nemo Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in orange-colored white chocolate adorned with white chocolate chips for fins dressed with white chocolate and black dark chocolate (New) (Available July 5 through Aug. 4)

Dory Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in blue-colored white chocolate adorned with white chocolate chips for fins dressed with yellow colored white chocolate and black dark chocolate (New) (Available July 5 through Aug. 4)

Mike Wazowski Cereal Treat: Round cereal treat dipped in green chocolate embellished with white and green chocolate, a black M&M’S Milk Chocolate candy, and tan chocolate covered chewy chocolate candy for horns (New) (Available April 26 through Aug. 4)

Alien Apple: Granny Smith apple enrobed in caramel and dipped in green and blue-colored white chocolate with marshmallow ears, antennae, white chocolate chips, dark chocolate, and purple sanding sugar (New)

Pixar Ball Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in yellow-colored white chocolate embellished with blue sanding sugar and a red fondant star (New) (Available May 31 through July 4)

Grape Soda Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in purple-colored white chocolate and decorated with a white chocolate Grape Soda layon (New) (Available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff only April 26 through July 4)

Novelties Available Throughout Disneyland Resort

Alien Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure park: Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Mortimers Market, Smokejumpers Grill, Studio Catering Co., Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Alien Pizza Planet Truck Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Coco Guitar Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Coco Souvenir Sipper (Limit 10 per person, per transaction); available at the following locations currently: Disney California Adventure park: Paradise Garden Grill

(Limit 10 per person, per transaction); available at the following locations currently: Edna Mode Bottle Topper (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train Disney California Adventure park: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Churros at Hollywood Land, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following starting April 26:

Panda Mei Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure park: Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Mortimer’s Market, Schmoozies!, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Pixar Ball and Lamp Straw Clip (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26 Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Little Red Wagon Disney California Adventure park: Churros at Hollywood Land, Lamplight Lounge, Mortimer’s Market

(Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26 Pixar Ball Sipper (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Churros at small world Promenade, Harbour Galley, Plaza Inn Disney California Adventure park: Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Fairfax Market, Lamplight Lounge, Mortimers Market

(Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Pixar Fest Popcorn Bucket (New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Trader Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier

(New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26:

Pixar Fest Stainless Steel Tumbler (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Red Rose Taverne, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Cafe Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill Disney California Adventure park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Smokejumpers Grill

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Pixar Fest Travel Tumble r (New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Plaza Inn, Red Rose Taverne, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill

r (New) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction); available at the following locations starting April 26: Slinky Dog Sipper (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Little Red Wagon, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Cafe Disney California Adventure park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); available at the following locations starting April 26: Magic Key Dug Bucket (New) (Limit one per person, per transaction for Magic Key holders only); available at the following locations starting April 26: Disneyland park: Alien Pizza Planet, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Star Trader Disney California Adventure park: Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(New) (Limit one per person, per transaction for Magic Key holders only); available at the following locations starting April 26: