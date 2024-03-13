Alien Pizza Planet Truck Bucket Arriving at the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

Ooohh… Turbulence. A new novelty Pizza Planet truck popcorn bucket is coming soon to the Disneyland Resort, just in time for the return of Pixar Fest.

What’s Happening:

For that perfect keepsake that also satisfies your Disney snack cravings, look no further than new novelties arriving just for Pixar Fest! You may recognize the Pizza Planet truck from … well, almost every Pixar film, and soon you can purchase a version that doubles as a popcorn bucket.

You can grab your Alien Pizza Planet Truck Bucket at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

There is a limit of 2 per person, per transaction.

Additionally, all-new merchandise collections will begin to arrive around Disneyland Resort this month, with stylish designs inspired by iconic Pixar films and characters. From Pizza Planet baseball caps to Mike Wazowski sweatshirts, items from these collections are the perfect way to get ready for a Pixar-filled summer.

Plus, additional limited-time Pixar Fest merchandise will arrive in April.

You’ll also find medallions themed to each of your favorite Pixar films available for a limited time throughout Disneyland Resort.

More on Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, will debut at Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.